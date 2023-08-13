What's The Real Meaning Of Fast Car By Luke Combs? Here's What We Think
Here's what Luke Comb's recent single "Fast Car" is really about... or at least what we think it means.
Since 2014, country music fans around the world have immersed themselves in Comb's rich vocals and relatable singles. In 2016, the beloved talent first made waves when he dropped his debut single, "Hurricane." The release of the grassroots track catapulted Combs to superstardom, resulting in his signing to Sony Music Nashville and his growing list of No. 1 singles — he has a whopping 15 so far, according to Music Mayhem. When reflecting on his expansive career, the beloved talent told Vulture: "I'm often reminded, with the plaques and whatnot, but it all still feels like a dream. I think to myself sometimes, 'Is this really happening?'"
In March, Combs continued his meteoric rise with his fourth studio album, "Gettin Old." While many songs on the 18-track record have been praised by fans, his cover of Tracy Chapman's hit single "Fast Car" has reached new heights of success on the charts. Join us as we take a deeper look into Comb's impressive cover and its newfound meaning.
Luke Combs' love for Fast Car stemmed from long rides with his father
On April 18, Luke Combs released his cover of Tracy Chapman's iconic single "Fast Car." While the original track follows the story of a couple working through life's challenges, the country talent's rendition is inspired by his childhood. At the start of the record, a twangy guitar solo ushers in Combs' husky vocals. "You got a fast car, and I want a ticket to anywhere. Maybe we make a deal. Maybe together we can get somewhere," he sings. As the track continues, Combs' desire for adventure and wanderlust becomes more apparent while he sings about escaping his mundane life and driving to the city. "You got a fast car, is it fast enough so we can fly away? Still gotta make a decision, leave tonight, or live and die this way."
As the "Beautiful Crazy" singer gets to the chorus, the song morphs from the familiarity of Chapman's original release to a modern country rock sound. "So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car, speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk," he croons. In an interview with iHeartCountry, Combs revealed that his cover of "Fast Car" was inspired by his father. "The first time I heard this song, I was in my dad's Brown 2x4 1988 F-150," he explained. "It had a cassette player in it, and my dad had that record and would play it all the time."
Tracy Chapman gave Luke Combs her stamp of approval
Since its release, Luke Combs' sensational cover of "Fast Car" has achieved an array of feats, including reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Country AirPlay chart, and universal acclaim from music fans. "Not a country music type of gal but Luke Combs cover of Tracy Chapmans 'Fast Car' is good stuff," one fan tweeted. In addition to the aforementioned achievements and praise, Combs received a stamp of approval from Chapman herself. "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," she told Billboard. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"
In response to Chapman's comments, Combs expressed his excitement over being recognized by the "Give Me One Reason" singer in an additional statement to Billboard. "Oh man, 'Fast Car' has surprised me more than you can imagine. Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad, and it has stayed with me since," he explained. "I think it's so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!"