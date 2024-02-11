YouTube Star Brent Rivera's Most Controversial Moments

When two content creators get into a public feud, you bet they're going to record it. Back in January 2023, YouTuber Tyler Oliveira shared a video on TikTok of an altercation that he got into with Brent Rivera at the Stanley Hotel, where the movie "The Shining" was filmed. Oliveira was there shooting content when he opened the door to find two women standing in the hallway dressed like the creepy twins from the film. He then walked over to Rivera and asked him, "Do you fake your videos?" Rivera responded, "No, do you fake your videos? You're filming on an iPhone." While Oliveira was filming around the hotel, he bumped into Rivera and his crew again and things got heated. "Go have fun with your hundred subscribers," Rivera told him. Oliveira ended up getting escorted out of the hotel after the cops were called and was out of the $400 he spent on his room.

Rivera took to his own TikTok to state, "Things get quickly taken out of context," and explained that while filming his prank, Oliveira came out and yelled at him. "As the night went on, he continued to approach us with his camera, saying awful things about me, my friends, and my sister to try to get a rise out of me for his video," Rivera stated. He went on to say that the hotel staff had warned Oliveira to leave the group alone and they were the ones who called the cops — not him.