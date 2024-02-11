Here's What Really Happened To Devin Booker's Nose

Devin Booker didn't finish Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals how he had hoped. The Phoenix Suns star was injured after accidentally colliding with Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverly on the court. As seen in a clip of the moment, Booker fell to the floor and writhed in pain as various people rallied around him. Booker eventually took a break as medical officials administered stitches and later self-reported that his nose wasn't broken, despite concern from his head coach, Monty Williams.

However, Booker's nose was indeed broken and required surgical intervention. As reported by TMZ, Booker revealed during a press conference that same week that he was forced to undergo a surgical procedure to correct his nose without any anesthesia. "That was a procedure that they usually put you under for, but we had a flight out a couple of hours later, so they just numbed it up all over the place it felt like," said Booker. "Like eight shots to numb it up and then they go in there and put it back — they break it again. They break it back in place." Booker also shared that he'd never experienced anything quite like that but knew he could endure because his then-teammate, Cam Johnson, had.