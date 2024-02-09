The Shady Side Of Mike Pence

Bewilderment and curiosity dominated media minds when Donald Trump, seeking an Oval Office seat in 2016, selected Indiana Governor Mike Pence as a running mate over higher-profile candidates like Chris Christie and Newt Gingrich. For openers, Pence's circumspection and understated demeanor wildly contrasted with Trump's recklessness and narcissistic need for attention. And while Trump was cavalier about groping women, Pence made sure he wouldn't be caught dead alone with a woman in absence of his wife, a testament to his adherence to evangelical Christianity. That cherubic behavior endeared him to the religious right, and his reluctance to make waves made him ideal as a vice president, once Trump successfully took office.

But Pence's stigma as a White House yes-man evaporated on January 6, 2021, when he ratified the results of the U.S. election, a defiance of the orders of the President who sought to overturn the democratic process. "President Trump asked me to put him over the Constitution," said Pence, per PBS. "But I chose the Constitution, and I always will." Pence's decision triggered an angry Trump-supporting mob to storm the Capitol building in an insurrection not seen since the War of 1812. But despite that noble action and a headstrong dedication to his faith, Pence hasn't always stuck to the letter of the law during his years in politics. From his days in Congress to his governorship stint in Indiana and a term as Vice President, Pence has said things and committed enough deeds for folks to question his moral character.