Michelle Obama Has More Grammys Than You Might've Known
Michelle Obama has had many firsts during her lifetime, one being that she was the first Black woman to serve as first lady in the White House. While serving the country alongside her husband President Barack Obama, Michelle made many strides toward bettering the nation with programs like "Let's Move!" and the "Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act." Upon the Obamas' exit from the White House in 2016, the former president told Oprah Winfrey, "You know, we all knew she was brilliant and cute and strong and a great mom, but I think the way in which she blended purpose and policy with fun so that she was able to reach beyond Washington on her healthcare initiatives, on her military family work, was masterful."
Two years later, Michelle dropped her memoir "Becoming," in which she opened up about personal struggles with issues like fertility, while elaborating on her political views as well. She also shared intimate details about her blossoming romance with her now-husband, writing, "As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder" (via The Washington Post). "Becoming" didn't just earn Michelle accolades from reviewers — the audiobook version also earned the FLOTUS her first Grammy Award for best spoken word album. Proving that her first trophy wasn't a fluke, Michelle went on to write her second memoir "The Light We Carry," which would earn her a second Grammy.
Michelle Obama has two Grammys
The 2024 Grammys were full of winners, including Michelle Obama for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her third memoir, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," per People. The New York Times Bestseller beat out work by Bernie Sanders, Meryl Streep, Rick Rubin, and William Shatner, and even earned Obama an Emmy nod for her Netflix special with Oprah Winfrey. In the book, Obama offers advice for her readers and shared with People, "These are the things I say to myself when I need to pick myself up. This is how I stay visible in a world that doesn't necessarily see a tall Black woman. This is how I stay armored up when I'm attacked. The book is that offering."
During the special "The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey," the former FLOTUS shared that the idea for the book came out of many asking her for advice. "They're always asking me how have I done this. 'How'd you get here? How'd you overcome your fear?' And so I'd already been grappling with these questions, thinking, 'Well, when I get an opportunity to talk to kids — which I do occasionally. I still spend a lot of time talking to kids — I try to answer those questions but I can only connect with so many kids," Obama revealed. Although she didn't accept her Grammys in person, she did make a surprise appearance at the 2019 ceremony that had the audience on their feet.
Michelle Obama stunned viewers with a surprise Grammy opener
While it's unclear why Michelle Obama skipped accepting her two Grammy wins, she did show up to open the 2019 ceremony with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jennifer Lopez by her side. "From the Motown records I wore out on the Southside to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story," Obama told the screaming crowd (via The Recording Academy). She continued, "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes, our joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters."
Although many were beside themselves at seeing Obama take the stage at the 61st Grammys, it's apparent her mother wasn't that impressed. After her appearance, the former first lady shared a text thread with her mom, Marian Shields Robinson, on Instagram. Robinson wrote, "I guess you were a hit at the Grammys." When Obama asked if she watched it, she hilariously replied, "I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done[?]" A fan commented, "Nothing like a mama to keep you humble lol."