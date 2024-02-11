Michelle Obama Has More Grammys Than You Might've Known

Michelle Obama has had many firsts during her lifetime, one being that she was the first Black woman to serve as first lady in the White House. While serving the country alongside her husband President Barack Obama, Michelle made many strides toward bettering the nation with programs like "Let's Move!" and the "Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act." Upon the Obamas' exit from the White House in 2016, the former president told Oprah Winfrey, "You know, we all knew she was brilliant and cute and strong and a great mom, but I think the way in which she blended purpose and policy with fun so that she was able to reach beyond Washington on her healthcare initiatives, on her military family work, was masterful."

Two years later, Michelle dropped her memoir "Becoming," in which she opened up about personal struggles with issues like fertility, while elaborating on her political views as well. She also shared intimate details about her blossoming romance with her now-husband, writing, "As soon as I allowed myself to feel anything for Barack, the feelings came rushing — a toppling blast of lust, gratitude, fulfillment, wonder" (via The Washington Post). "Becoming" didn't just earn Michelle accolades from reviewers — the audiobook version also earned the FLOTUS her first Grammy Award for best spoken word album. Proving that her first trophy wasn't a fluke, Michelle went on to write her second memoir "The Light We Carry," which would earn her a second Grammy.