Drake's Nude Pics Are Desperate Cry For Attention After Megan Thee Stallion's BBL Diss

Nude photos supposedly belonging to Drake hit the internet in early February. Naturally, social media has been abuzz with speculation about whether or not the mystery man in the photos is actually the "One Dance" rapper or just a super convincing doppelganger. However, public opinion seems to point to the former. According to The Independent, Drake has yet to take ownership of the photos or video. However, he reportedly responded with laughing emojis when Kick streamer Adin Ross broached the subject in a DM.

While many fans are up in arms over Drake's photos leaking to the internet, some believe that this whole scandal is an attempt to redirect the public's attention after he got dismissed by Megan Thee Stallion. In case you missed it, Megan recently released a song called "Hiss," which took major shots at Nicki Minaj. However, Megan also reportedly dissed Drake — Minaj's longtime friend and collaborator — with whom she shares a contentious history. According to Complex, Megan seemingly implied that, among other things, Drake had gotten cosmetic surgery despite previously dissing women for choosing to get BBLs. "These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars," rapped Megan.

There's no proof that Drake leaked his own photos, but they certainly landed online just in time to overshadow Megan's viral diss track.