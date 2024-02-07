Drake's Nude Pics Are Desperate Cry For Attention After Megan Thee Stallion's BBL Diss
Nude photos supposedly belonging to Drake hit the internet in early February. Naturally, social media has been abuzz with speculation about whether or not the mystery man in the photos is actually the "One Dance" rapper or just a super convincing doppelganger. However, public opinion seems to point to the former. According to The Independent, Drake has yet to take ownership of the photos or video. However, he reportedly responded with laughing emojis when Kick streamer Adin Ross broached the subject in a DM.
While many fans are up in arms over Drake's photos leaking to the internet, some believe that this whole scandal is an attempt to redirect the public's attention after he got dismissed by Megan Thee Stallion. In case you missed it, Megan recently released a song called "Hiss," which took major shots at Nicki Minaj. However, Megan also reportedly dissed Drake — Minaj's longtime friend and collaborator — with whom she shares a contentious history. According to Complex, Megan seemingly implied that, among other things, Drake had gotten cosmetic surgery despite previously dissing women for choosing to get BBLs. "These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars," rapped Megan.
There's no proof that Drake leaked his own photos, but they certainly landed online just in time to overshadow Megan's viral diss track.
Why Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are feuding
Megan Thee Stallion's diss against Drake is the latest sore point between the stars. Unfortunately, their feud seems to be related to Drake's fondness for Tory Lanez, the rapper Megan accused of shooting her in the foot in 2020, and who's currently serving a decade behind bars over the incident, per NPR. According to Newsweek, Drake released a song called "Circo Loco" in 2022, accusing Megan of lying about her encounter with Lanez. "This b**** lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion," said Drake in the song.
In response, Megan took to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! ... Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y'all homeboys abused her," Megan tweeted.
Of course, that wasn't the end of things between Drake and Megan. In August 2023, Drake liked an Instagram statement from Lanez where he continued asserting his innocence before his sentencing, according to XXL Magazine. "Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," posted Lanez at the time. For many, Drake's liking of the post further cemented his allegiance to Lanez. And while both rappers have incredibly dedicated fan bases, Megan has generated a ton of support on her end. For example, one post on X making fun of Megan's recent diss about Drake has racked up over 24,000 likes.
Has Drake had plastic surgery?
Rappers often take certain liberties when crafting their fiery diss tracks, even if they're mostly supposed to be rooted in fact. Naturally, Megan The Stallion's diss track about Drake has people wondering if the Canadian rapper has actually gone under the knife or if Megan took an unwarranted jab at Drake. Well, Drake has never admitted to getting plastic surgery, but that hasn't stopped rumors from running rampant. In 2019, Drake posted a very obvious thirst-trap photo to his Instagram. In response, many fans questioned whether Drake had surgical help to achieve his muscle definition, per E! News.
Drake's friend DJ Carnage even commented, "You got fake ab surgery in Colombia, You ain't fooling anybody." Drake then replied, "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?"
Drake faced similar accusations a few years later, in 2023. According to Complex, Drake again took to Instagram to show off his toned body, only to be brought down a notch by unbelieving fans. "Does Drake know that people with defined abs usually have other defined muscles too?" one fan posted on X, along with a laughing emoji. "Like, we know he paid for em, but it's a wild visual "