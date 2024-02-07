Arnold Schwarzenegger Had One Criticism Of Jake From State Farm Before Their Super Bowl Commercial
Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with Jake from State Farm for an action-packed Super Bowl commercial for the insurance company. On January 25, State Farm released a teaser for the spot, and on February 6 they dropped a 90-second ad titled "Like a Good Neighbaaa." The crux of the commercial is Schwarzenegger's accent causing him to mispronounce the famous "like a good neighbor" slogan. Jake from State Farm — played by actor Kevin Miles — coaches the "Predator" star on how to say the slogan. Meanwhile, the running joke throughout the commercial is Schwarzenegger struggling to pronounce various lines and objects that end in "er."
Leading up to the release of the State Farm ad, the "Terminator" star promoted the 90-second advertisement as he would a movie. "Just like traditional Schwarzenegger action movies, [it has] explosions, action, fight scenes, blow-ups, special effects, great entertainment," Schwarzenegger said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on February 1.
Apparently, the role was highly sought after, as Jason Momoa posted a TikTok congratulating Schwarzenegger on beating him out for the part. The former Mr. Olympia said part of the appeal of the job was working with Miles. "He's one of the reasons I wanted to do this, to work with Jake," Schwarzenegger said on "The Tonight Show," while adding that Miles's physique was not up to snuff. "But we had to pump him up before we did the movie ... So he was really ripped," Schwarzenegger added. The "Kindergarten Cop" actor even worked out with his State Farm co-star.
What Jake from State Farm said about Arnold Schwarzenegger
A few weeks before the State Farm "Like A Good Neighbaaa" commercial aired, photos surfaced of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles, best known as Jake from State Farm, pumping iron. The snaps were published on January 12 by the Daily Mail, and showed the duo at Gold's Gym in Venice working out. Miles, who was decked out in State Farm gear, looked on in amazement as the "Commando" actor showed off his weight lifting ability.
Schwarzenegger later said it was important that his commercial co-star shed a few pounds before filming. "Well, we worked out together. I had to get him in shape for this because when I heard that he has 10% body fat, that was unacceptable," the actor told People on February 6. According to Schwarzenegger, Miles was down to "8% body fat" by the time filming began. "And so he really whipped himself in great shape and he was a lot of fun to work with," he added. While the "True Lies" actor was worried about getting Miles shredded, an Instagram video posted to the Jake from State Farm Instagram account showed Miles was worried about Schwarzenegger being too fit. "Arnold in the khakis? ... We had to use like 90% spandex so he doesn't rip through them," Miles said in the February 6 post.
This was not the first time Miles hit the weights before filming. In 2021, he revealed on the "Dan Patrick Show" that he had worked out extra hard before shooting with NFL players.