Arnold Schwarzenegger Had One Criticism Of Jake From State Farm Before Their Super Bowl Commercial

Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with Jake from State Farm for an action-packed Super Bowl commercial for the insurance company. On January 25, State Farm released a teaser for the spot, and on February 6 they dropped a 90-second ad titled "Like a Good Neighbaaa." The crux of the commercial is Schwarzenegger's accent causing him to mispronounce the famous "like a good neighbor" slogan. Jake from State Farm — played by actor Kevin Miles — coaches the "Predator" star on how to say the slogan. Meanwhile, the running joke throughout the commercial is Schwarzenegger struggling to pronounce various lines and objects that end in "er."

Leading up to the release of the State Farm ad, the "Terminator" star promoted the 90-second advertisement as he would a movie. "Just like traditional Schwarzenegger action movies, [it has] explosions, action, fight scenes, blow-ups, special effects, great entertainment," Schwarzenegger said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on February 1.

Apparently, the role was highly sought after, as Jason Momoa posted a TikTok congratulating Schwarzenegger on beating him out for the part. The former Mr. Olympia said part of the appeal of the job was working with Miles. "He's one of the reasons I wanted to do this, to work with Jake," Schwarzenegger said on "The Tonight Show," while adding that Miles's physique was not up to snuff. "But we had to pump him up before we did the movie ... So he was really ripped," Schwarzenegger added. The "Kindergarten Cop" actor even worked out with his State Farm co-star.