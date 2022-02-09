Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Unrecognizable In BMW's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Like many celebrities, Arnold Schwarzenegger has laid low during these coronavirus times, preferring to spend time with his family and advocating for political change. Schwarzenegger, of course, knows what it takes to be a politician, having served as the Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Although Schwarzenegger identifies as a Republican, he frequently disagreed with President Donald Trump's policies while Trump was in office. In fact, Schwarzenegger despised Trump so much that he called him "the worst president ever" for his role in stoking the Capitol riots in January 2021.

Comparing the January 6 insurrection to Kristallnacht — an event where Nazis vandalized Jewish homes and attacked Jewish people — Schwarzenegger said in a Twitter video that Trump "sought a coup by misleading people with lies." He added, "President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever."

With such a strong moral compass, it's no wonder that BMW has chosen Schwarzenegger to take on a role of a lifetime for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial.