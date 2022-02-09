Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Unrecognizable In BMW's Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
Like many celebrities, Arnold Schwarzenegger has laid low during these coronavirus times, preferring to spend time with his family and advocating for political change. Schwarzenegger, of course, knows what it takes to be a politician, having served as the Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Although Schwarzenegger identifies as a Republican, he frequently disagreed with President Donald Trump's policies while Trump was in office. In fact, Schwarzenegger despised Trump so much that he called him "the worst president ever" for his role in stoking the Capitol riots in January 2021.
Comparing the January 6 insurrection to Kristallnacht — an event where Nazis vandalized Jewish homes and attacked Jewish people — Schwarzenegger said in a Twitter video that Trump "sought a coup by misleading people with lies." He added, "President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever."
With such a strong moral compass, it's no wonder that BMW has chosen Schwarzenegger to take on a role of a lifetime for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is electrifying in a new Super Bowl ad
Arnold Schwarzenegger will be joining a slew of other celebrities appearing in Super Bowl commercials on February 13. Schwarzenegger will be starring as the Greek god Zeus in a new Super Bowl commercial for BMW, per People. In the official teaser, Schwarzenegger is unrecognizable as Zeus, wearing a long blonde wig and a luscious gray beard, complete with gold armor. He is seen ordering a macchiato at a coffee shop where a barista mispronounces his name. Schwarzenegger then corrects the barista while lightning penetrates his armor. He then picks up his coffee and leaves the store while the barista continues to marvel at his presence. A second thunderclap reveals the BMW logo with the date of the Super Bowl, indicating that viewers would have to tune in for the full commercial to see where Zeus goes next.
Ahead of the commercial's teaser, Schwarzenegger gave fans a semi-spoiler in January when he shared a poster of himself as the character on Instagram. Interestingly, the role of an ancient god harkens back to one of Schwarzenegger's first acting gigs.
One of Schwarzenegger's first roles in the '70s was playing Hercules in "Hercules in New York," according to Entertainment Weekly. In the movie, Hercules finds love on Earth and eventually becomes a bodybuilder, which isn't too far off from his regular life. As Men's Health notes, Schwarzenegger has a daily bodybuilding routine he adheres to in order to stay fit.