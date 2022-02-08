Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Hysterically Roast Their Marriage In Super Bowl 2022 Commercial
Amazon is keeping with the theme of big names for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial. The company has partnered with Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the past few years for humorous Alexa campaigns. This time around, the game-day commercial reveals some insight into what it would be like if Alexa could read your mind — seemingly a disastrous convenience for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.
The couple got married in 2020 and, despite their popularity amongst the media, they were able to keep news of their first baby together to a minimum in 2021. Now that Johansson and Jost are cozied into their family and home dynamics, Alexa is spilling their inner thoughts toward one another at very inconvenient moments. Johansson admitted to "Good Morning America” that the Amazon commercial presents "a pretty realistic rendering of our home life." Jost was quick to joke, "I think in the end there's probably less screaming."
Amazon's vice president of global brand and fixed marketing noted to Variety that, when casting commercials, those who work best are celebrities who are willing to "poke fun at themselves and are willing to have fun," she explained. Johansson and Jost were a perfect fit for this bit of self-deprecation and apparently, the couple was "very involved in the joke writing." The 90-second preview has been posted and it is full of hilariously cringey, intimate moments.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get their minds read by Alexa
Colin Jost is eager to impress Scarlett Johansson with the ease of setting up game day thanks to Alexa in one of Amazon's 2022 Super Bowl commercials. When the two muse that "it's like she can read your mind," a compilation of funny scenarios kicks off. The joy of sleeping in is ruined by Alexa ordering mouthwash for the "Black Widow" star's morning breath. The hub turns on a blender to drown out Jost's ramblings. After Johansson shows off some acting chops for an upcoming show, Alexa sets a reminder for her husband to "fake your own death" on its opening day.
The commercial also features the Fleetwood Mac hit "Little Lies" when Johansson claims acting in love scenes with hot guys is "the worst." Alexa's timing of the song warrants a judgmental expression from Jost. Even dinner parties are no longer safe with Alexa's intrusive insights, revealing to the couple's guests that their meal is not homemade and the oysters have been questionably sitting out for hours.
"It's probably better Alexa can't read your mind," Jost says, followed by an agreeing "bad idea" from Johansson. According to Variety, Amazon's social media campaign leading up to the Super Bowl will also include teasers that feature RuPaul, ensuring even more funny people will be added into the mix of 2022's iconic game day commercials. You can check out the official 60-second version of the ad during the show on February 13.