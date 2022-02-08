Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Hysterically Roast Their Marriage In Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Amazon is keeping with the theme of big names for its 2022 Super Bowl commercial. The company has partnered with Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, and Sir Anthony Hopkins in the past few years for humorous Alexa campaigns. This time around, the game-day commercial reveals some insight into what it would be like if Alexa could read your mind — seemingly a disastrous convenience for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

The couple got married in 2020 and, despite their popularity amongst the media, they were able to keep news of their first baby together to a minimum in 2021. Now that Johansson and Jost are cozied into their family and home dynamics, Alexa is spilling their inner thoughts toward one another at very inconvenient moments. Johansson admitted to "Good Morning America” that the Amazon commercial presents "a pretty realistic rendering of our home life." Jost was quick to joke, "I think in the end there's probably less screaming."

Amazon's vice president of global brand and fixed marketing noted to Variety that, when casting commercials, those who work best are celebrities who are willing to "poke fun at themselves and are willing to have fun," she explained. Johansson and Jost were a perfect fit for this bit of self-deprecation and apparently, the couple was "very involved in the joke writing." The 90-second preview has been posted and it is full of hilariously cringey, intimate moments.