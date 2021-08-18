The Real Reason Colin Jost Is Asking For Privacy Amid His Big News With Scarlett Johansson

For months, there have been rumors circulating that Scarlett Johansson was pregnant with her second child (she is a mom to a daughter named Rose with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac). While she and husband Colin Jost did their absolute best to keep things a secret, several media outlets reported that Johansson was with child, a source telling Page Six, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled," back in July. Another source told the outlet, "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile." Rumors first started circulating in June when many people noticed that ScarJo wasn't out and about promoting "Black Widow." A the time, a source told Page Six that Johansson "hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote 'Black Widow,' which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Flash forward to August 17, and Jost reportedly confirmed the news that he was going to be a dad. Jost made an appearance at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend when he reportedly told the crowd at his stand-up comedy show that his wife was pregnant, according to Page Six. "We're having a baby, it's exciting," he said, according to someone in the audience. On August 18, Jost took to Instagram to ask the public for privacy — and he shared some big news. Keep reading to find out what's going on.