What We Know About Scarlett Johansson's Rumored Pregnancy
Scarlett Johansson is pregnant! The "Black Widow" star is expecting her first child with her husband, Colin Jost, according to Page Six. The baby will be Johansson's second child; she welcomed daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac in 2014.
Johansson and Jost began dating in May 2017, and the couple made their relationship Instagram official in December of that year. Jost asked the "Avengers: End Game" star to marry him in May 2019. The couple tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating. The baby will be Jost's first child, but the "Saturday Night Live" star is reportedly pretty good at the dad role already. In 2019, a source revealed to US Weekly, "Colin is a great father figure for Rose. He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him." As Johansson told Elle that same year, "I'm certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life."
It seems Johansson's personal life is about to be even happier. Keep reading for all the news about the new baby.
Scarlett Johansson kept pregnancy on the down-low for months
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's new bundle of joy may be here sooner than you might expect — the "Black Widow" star reportedly kept her pregnancy on the down-low for a while. "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled," a source told Page Six. Another inside backed up the claim: "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."
Rumors about Johansson's pregnancy have been swirling after she missed several promotional events for "Black Widow." The Marvel/Disney film is a big release, and Johansson is both the star and an executive producer. The few interviews Johansson has done to promote "Black Widow" have been virtual appearances. As Page Six noted, Johansson appeared on "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in June — but the camera hardly drifted below her neckline.
The rumors about Johansson's pregnancy kicked into high gear over the July 4th weekend, after a "Black Widow" screening in the Hamptons. The star did not attend the screening or the afterparty at Mariska Hargitay's home, even though she and Jost have a home in Montauk. In hindsight, it sounds like they had a pretty good reason for missing it.