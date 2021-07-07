What We Know About Scarlett Johansson's Rumored Pregnancy

Scarlett Johansson is pregnant! The "Black Widow" star is expecting her first child with her husband, Colin Jost, according to Page Six. The baby will be Johansson's second child; she welcomed daughter Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac in 2014.

Johansson and Jost began dating in May 2017, and the couple made their relationship Instagram official in December of that year. Jost asked the "Avengers: End Game" star to marry him in May 2019. The couple tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating. The baby will be Jost's first child, but the "Saturday Night Live" star is reportedly pretty good at the dad role already. In 2019, a source revealed to US Weekly, "Colin is a great father figure for Rose. He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him." As Johansson told Elle that same year, "I'm certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life."

It seems Johansson's personal life is about to be even happier. Keep reading for all the news about the new baby.