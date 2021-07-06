Mariska Hargitay Just Suffered Another Health Setback

Mariska Hargitay suffered another health setback over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, only two months after the "Law & Order: SVU" star revealed another injury. In May, Hargitay broke her knee, fractured an ankle, and tore a ligament. The 57-year-old Hargitay broke the news to fans via Instagram. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she wrote. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately." Her photo shared on Instagram showed her leaving a hospital, wearing braces on both legs.

Although her May injury didn't happen at work, Hargitay did previously suffer a collapsed lung after performing a stunt on the popular NBC series. "I was doing a stunt chasing a bad guy. I'd always insisted on doing the stunts my own way, although I don't feel so strongly about that anymore," Hargitay told Redbook in 2009. "I jumped and landed on pads, but on the second take something happened — I just landed wrong. I got up and felt that something inside was not quite right."

Now, Hargitay has been dealt another health setback. Keep reading for all the details.