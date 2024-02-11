Inside Jodi Arias' Life In Prison

More than 15 years have passed since the murder of Travis Alexander riveted the nation, and many are still perplexed by the case that garnered so much attention from the media. Alexander was a motivational speaker and salesman who was well-respected amongst his friends, family, and coworkers, which made his murder even more confusing and appalling. In 2008, Alexander, then just 30 years old, was brutally killed by his ex-girlfriend, Jodi Arias, in his Mesa, Arizona home. Following the revelation that Arias was involved in the gruesome murder, surprising details of the former couple's relationship, Arias' obsessive personality, and the circumstances of the crime made her one of the most infamous killers in U.S. history.

Arias' criminal trial was extensively covered by cable news networks, and millions watched as her fate was cemented when she was found guilty of murdering her former lover in cold blood. After she was convicted of the first-degree murder of Alexander in 2013, Arias's sensationalized case was the subject of several podcasts, documentaries, and made-for-TV films, like Lifetime's "Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret." In May 2013, Arias was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Since then, information and details have been leaked about her time in prison that have given a glimpse of what the convicted killer's life is like behind bars.