A Look At Blueface And Chrisean Rock's Tumultuous Relationship

The drama with Chrisean Rock and Blueface is never-ending. This time, the two allegedly got into a physical altercation with Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, and his sister Kaliwae. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Saffold shared that both her son and Rock were the aggressors and wrote, "All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that's all that matters. Carry on."

Blueface opened up about the fight on "No Jumper Clips" and claimed that the fight happened when he came home with Rock and her dog after she had been in jail. According to the rapper, his mom was living in the house with two other dogs and wanted to move out after Rock arrived with her pooch. When Blueface calmly told his mom to pack her things and leave, she switched her stance and said she needed to stay another month. At first, Rock tried to diffuse the situation, but after Saffold started throwing things, Blueface gave his girlfriend the green light to jump on his mom.

Following the brawl, Blueface took a video of Rock asking her why she beat up his family. "I beat her up, but I'm not happy about it." When he asked her about fighting Kaliwae, Rock responded, "I don't know what she was doing, but her and her n**** pulled my hair." Rock's aggression isn't that surprising considering her red carpet altercations.