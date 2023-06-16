The Most Awkward Red Carpet Altercations Caught On Camera

Red carpet events are an important part of the life of a celebrity, but not every occasion is as glamorous as you might think. From film premieres to prestigious fashion parties like the Met Gala, famous people are often required to attend these events, whether they want to or not. Plus, the red carpet often carries with it a slew of stressful demands, such as posing for the paparazzi or meeting overzealous fans. As a result, it's perhaps unsurprising that some of the world's most famous people have gotten involved in altercations or arguments on the red carpet.

Unfortunately, premieres and events attract photographers and pranksters alike, meaning that celebrities need to have their wits about them. And if someone is unlucky enough to bump into an enemy or rival on the red carpet, any fight is sure to be snapped by a million camera lenses and broadcast worldwide within an instant.

Of course, it's crucial to remember that celebrities are only human, and we all have bad days. Join us as we explore the most awkward red carpet altercations caught on camera, and what was really going on behind-the-scenes.