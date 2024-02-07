Why You Never See The Original Jake From State Farm Anymore

Commercials have a way of cementing themselves into pop culture. It was clear that State Farm's Jake had made it big when the red shirt and khaki combo became a Halloween costume. Many fans may not know that Jake isn't actually a completely made-up character. As reported by Sporting News, the original Jake was portrayed by Jake Stone, who was an employee at the insurance company and had answered a casting call for the commercial. In the first ad, Jake is seen in uniform talking to a man in the middle of the night, only to be interrupted by a suspicious wife who thinks her husband is talking to another woman. The wife asks Jake what he's wearing and Stone delivers the iconic line, "Uh, khakis."

Following his commercial debut, Stone was replaced by Kevin Miles, but fans saw him pop up again in a new spot. Otherwise, though, he's stepped away from the spotlight and lives quite a normal life after his shot to fame.