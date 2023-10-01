Jake From State Farm's Life Was Much Different Before His Fame

Kevin Miles worked his way up to find fame as "Jake from State Farm." In 2021, Miles talked to Forbes about moving to Los Angeles after earning his bachelor's degree in acting. Securing a steady income as an actor was difficult early in his career, and Miles recalled taking on odd jobs to make ends meet. "I was food running for a while, and that was hard because to get all these theatre degrees and every week food running in your graduation suit — it was so daunting," Miles said.

When Miles was a guest on the "About Last Night Podcast with Adam Ray" in 2021, he revealed that he slept in his car for "a couple months" while trying to advance as an actor. "I think I was the most stressed, really," Miles said about this time in his life. Luckily, he told Forbes, he started to score roles in commercials after applying for all kinds of parts, eventually getting the opportunity to become the new face of "Jake from State Farm."

In his 2021 "Dan Patrick Show" chat, Miles noted how his circumstances have been altered by playing "Jake from State Farm." "My schedule is definitely very packed," Miles said. He added, "I think the best thing is that, when I'm approached out in public, it's all good energy, and that helps." To this day, audience members can't get enough of "Jake from State Farm."