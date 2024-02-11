Tragic Details About The Cast Of Duck Dynasty

In 2015, Jep Robertson bravely revealed in his shared memoir "The Good, the Bad, and the Grace of God: What Honesty and Pain Taught Us About Faith, Family, and Forgiveness" that he'd been molested as a child by an older classmate. And it was a secret that he'd kept from the rest of his "Duck Dynasty" family for several years, too.

Robertson, who co-authored the book with wife Jessica, explained that the traumatic experience happened on a school bus journey at the age of just six: "An older girl started sitting next to me. She seemed sweet at first ... I liked to sit in the back so she'd come sit with me. After a while the girl started doing strange things. She'd take my hands and push them under her shirt and tell me I was tickling her. Then she started making me pull down my pants. It was awkward. I didn't know what was going on, but I knew something wasn't right."

When asked by Entertainment Tonight why he didn't tell his family at the time, the reality star answered, "I think in the end I didn't want my mom and dad to think they did anything wrong, and they didn't." Robertson also said that he'd attempted to push the incident so deep into the back of his mind that, for a while, he ended up forgetting about it.