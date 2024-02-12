Everything The Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Said About Raquel Leviss Leaving The Show

Bravoholics, get ready to revisit the moment that changed reality television forever — Scandoval. A new "Vanderpump Rules" season is here, but Raquel Leviss will be noticeably missing after leaving the show following her shocking affair with Tom Sandoval. Now, fellow castmates are speaking about her exit.

"Vanderpump Rules" has had fans talking for months, sharing their opinion on the shocking Scandoval affair. Even Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed his feelings toward Raquel Leviss' abrupt exit, he told US Weekly, "I think it's a personal decision. If that was the healthiest move for her, I respect looking at it and saying, 'This was not something that brought out the best in me so I'm going to choose something else.'" Viewers couldn't believe the lies and deceit of Sandoval cheating on longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her then-BFF Leviss. She returned for the reunion as the cast hurled insults at her, but little did people know, this would be the last time Leviss would be an official "Vanderpump" castmate.

After months of speculation, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Leviss wouldn't return to "Vanderpump Rules" for Season 11. They said, "Rachel will not be returning for Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules.' There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it." Leviss' exit has been a hot topic, and a few castmates have weighed in. What they had to say may shock you.