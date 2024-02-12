The Troubled Life Of Christopher Nolan's Older Brother Matthew

The award-winning director and writer Christopher Nolan has both an older and younger brother who have pursued very different paths. His oldest brother Matthew has had trouble with the law, while Christopher has worked on several films with younger brother Jonathan, including "The Prestige" and "The Dark Knight." Jonathan spoke with Filmmaker magazine in 2001 about how his relationship with Christopher informed "The Prestige," particularly how two people remember things differently.

"Part of it may stem from my relation with Chris, brother to brother, where the older brother is always telling the younger one stories that may be true, or may just be ever more embellished and misleading versions of some truth," Jonathan told the outlet of the film about magicians and sleight of hand. More than that, in speaking about one another, they often gush about the other's work, like when Christopher spoke to The Atlantic. What is fascinating about Jonathan's sentiments about varying perspectives, however, is how that also applies to criminal allegations.

Which brings us back around to Matthew's criminal history. Christopher has seemingly never spoken about Matthew on the record, whereas he frequently discusses his collaborator brother Jonathan. So, who is this little mentioned eldest brother and what did he do to remain so off-the-record?