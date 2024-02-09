Will Taylor Swift Get Engaged After Super Bowl 2024? Travis Kelce Swats Proposal Rumors
Ahead of the big game, some Swifties were imagining Super Bowl Sunday as the ultimate football fairytale. In their fantasies, Travis Kelce would win that ring and get down on one knee with a different one after celebrating with Taylor Swift on the field. But Kelce just dashed the dreams of these romantic Traylor fans.
We can't say we blame him for not popping the question in such a manner. After all, the post-Super Bowl proposal is a game plan that Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes already successfully executed in 2020. However, he did wait until the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to ask Brittany Mahomes to marry him.
Swifties have been so spoiled lately with special moments to savor, such as their idol making Grammys history with her fourth album of the year win and her announcement that she's going to drop a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Wouldn't it be better for a proposal to come when new news about Swift is in the doldrums? In the meantime, Kelce has had all sorts of sweet things to say about his girlfriend ahead of game day. During one press conference (shared by The Sporting News on X), he offered his theory for why everyone loves Traylor: "We both have a love for life." (Aww!) He's also offered a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he doesn't want to get engaged.
Travis Kelce's focus will be elsewhere
During a press conference (via Arash Markazi on X), Travis Kelce was asked if he plans on whipping out an engagement ring for Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers during their Super Bowl Sunday rematch. "I'm focused on getting this ring. That's all my mind is focused on right now," he said. While his words will leave a lot of Swifties disappointed, his decision could actually benefit him on game day — he won't have to deal with the added nerves from worrying about getting his proposal perfect with the world watching.
Kelce also doesn't seem absolutely certain that Swift will be able to make it to the game. She's in Tokyo for her Eras Tour, and while Page Six and other outlets have pointed out that she should have plenty of time to get to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Kelce said that watching him play in Super Bowl LVIII in person is not Swift's top priority. While speaking about his girlfriend's fans in Tokyo, he said during another press conference (via Nikki Gist on X), "She's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl, we'll worry about if she can make it."
And there's your proof that these two share the same work ethic — they're both willing to sacrifice special moments with each other for the sake of their fans.