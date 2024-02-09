Will Taylor Swift Get Engaged After Super Bowl 2024? Travis Kelce Swats Proposal Rumors

Ahead of the big game, some Swifties were imagining Super Bowl Sunday as the ultimate football fairytale. In their fantasies, Travis Kelce would win that ring and get down on one knee with a different one after celebrating with Taylor Swift on the field. But Kelce just dashed the dreams of these romantic Traylor fans.

We can't say we blame him for not popping the question in such a manner. After all, the post-Super Bowl proposal is a game plan that Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes already successfully executed in 2020. However, he did wait until the Kansas City Chiefs' ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium to ask Brittany Mahomes to marry him.

Swifties have been so spoiled lately with special moments to savor, such as their idol making Grammys history with her fourth album of the year win and her announcement that she's going to drop a new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." Wouldn't it be better for a proposal to come when new news about Swift is in the doldrums? In the meantime, Kelce has had all sorts of sweet things to say about his girlfriend ahead of game day. During one press conference (shared by The Sporting News on X), he offered his theory for why everyone loves Traylor: "We both have a love for life." (Aww!) He's also offered a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he doesn't want to get engaged.