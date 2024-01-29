Taylor Swift Won't Ruin The Super Bowl — So Stop Whining & Get Over It
Hey, to all you dads, Brads, and Chads out there, let's make one thing clear: Taylor Swift will not ruin the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVIII marks a momentous occasion in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head once again, thanks in part to the potential for Swift to be in attendance.
Since going public with Travis Kelce, the Grammy-winning musician has been on the sidelines of many Chiefs games. Even though she's been cheering on the team like many other fans, her presence alone makes NFL fans angry, and tbh, we don't get it. Now, with the Chiefs on the way to winning it all, Swift should be able to make the big game.
In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Swift has a new leg of Eras Tour shows kicking off in Tokyo, Japan, per USA Today. She'll be performing in a sold-out stadium of her own on February 10th, 2024, which may seem like an inconvenience given that the Super Bowl is the following day, but the musician has time zones in her favor. With Tokyo being 17 hours ahead, she can hop on a plane and essentially travel back in time to make it to the Super Bowl. So, for all you football fans who hoped she wouldn't be able to make it, we doubt that the Grammy-winning musician will miss one of the biggest games in Kelce's career. But more importantly, stop complaining that she'll ruin the Super Bowl.
Taylor won't be the only big thing at the Super Bowl
NFL fans need to get over how much Taylor Swift is mentioned or shown on the screen during Kansas City Chiefs games. Yes, we can admit it might have been a lot at the start (although it's never too much for Swifties), but the backlash isn't affecting the couple anyway, and won't stop Swift from supporting her man. Travis Kelce told reporters, "As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters."
We don't doubt that if Swift goes to the Super Bowl, the camera will most likely find its way to her once or twice, but there's also going to be so much going on at the game. For one, the rematch between the two teams will be the major focus that day. Also, the likelihood that Swift will be the only A-list star in attendance is slim to none, so if you get mad at Swift for being on camera, then you should be getting angry at all the stars shown that day.
Finally, we have the big halftime show. While it would have been amazing to see Swift perform with Kelce on the field, Usher will undoubtedly put on a show-stopping performance. There will be many exciting moments during the game, and while that might include Swift (how could it not), it will also feature many other thrilling moments.
Taylor Swift is bringing new fans to football
Football has entered its Taylor Swift era. Ever since the "Cruel Summer" singer started attending NFL games, thousands of Swifties have tuned in to watch. And if you don't believe us, just take a look at the stats. A report by Forbes revealed that in November 2023, Swift's attendance at a Chiefs game increased viewership with "a 53% increase in female viewers aged 12 to 17, a 34% increase in female viewers above 35, and a 24% increase in female viewers aged 18 to 24." And that was just for a regular season game — we can only imagine what the viewership will be for the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl marks a big night in television on its own, and now that Swift is a part of it, it will surely be even bigger. From selling out stadiums to streaming her music, if there is one thing we Swifties love to do it's break records. And it's not all about records and viewership. Over the past several weeks, plenty of fans have grown to love the sport thanks to the musician. Isn't that what football fans want — for more people to enjoy the thing that they love?
If you think that Swift is ruining the game of football or even the upcoming Super Bowl, then we might have some "Bad Blood," because it's obvious that she is making more people interested in the game and the NFL overall.