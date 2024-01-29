Taylor Swift Won't Ruin The Super Bowl — So Stop Whining & Get Over It

Hey, to all you dads, Brads, and Chads out there, let's make one thing clear: Taylor Swift will not ruin the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVIII marks a momentous occasion in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head once again, thanks in part to the potential for Swift to be in attendance.

Since going public with Travis Kelce, the Grammy-winning musician has been on the sidelines of many Chiefs games. Even though she's been cheering on the team like many other fans, her presence alone makes NFL fans angry, and tbh, we don't get it. Now, with the Chiefs on the way to winning it all, Swift should be able to make the big game.

In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Swift has a new leg of Eras Tour shows kicking off in Tokyo, Japan, per USA Today. She'll be performing in a sold-out stadium of her own on February 10th, 2024, which may seem like an inconvenience given that the Super Bowl is the following day, but the musician has time zones in her favor. With Tokyo being 17 hours ahead, she can hop on a plane and essentially travel back in time to make it to the Super Bowl. So, for all you football fans who hoped she wouldn't be able to make it, we doubt that the Grammy-winning musician will miss one of the biggest games in Kelce's career. But more importantly, stop complaining that she'll ruin the Super Bowl.