What Travis Kelce's Friends Really Think Of His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has seemingly left a lasting impression on Travis Kelce's friends. Swift and Kelce sparked relationship rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the tight end's mom, Donna Kelce. A source told People at the time, "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday." By the end of October, insiders confirmed that things were getting serious between the two.

Though neither of them confirmed the romance, Kelce and Swift continued spending a lot of time together in the weeks that followed. Most significant is Kelce's November trip to Argentina, where the singer, who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, was holding concerts at the time. During Kelce's time in the South American country, the pair made headlines for their endless displays of affection for each other. At one of her concerts, Swift was caught on video running into Kelce's arms backstage before planting him a kiss on his lips. In a separate video shared on TikTok, the "Bad Blood" songstress sweetly switched a song lyric to reference her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

So while they are both so clearly smitten with each other, what really do Kelce's friends think of Taylor Swift?