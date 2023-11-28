What Travis Kelce's Friends Really Think Of His Relationship With Taylor Swift
Amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has seemingly left a lasting impression on Travis Kelce's friends. Swift and Kelce sparked relationship rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs games alongside the tight end's mom, Donna Kelce. A source told People at the time, "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday." By the end of October, insiders confirmed that things were getting serious between the two.
Though neither of them confirmed the romance, Kelce and Swift continued spending a lot of time together in the weeks that followed. Most significant is Kelce's November trip to Argentina, where the singer, who is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, was holding concerts at the time. During Kelce's time in the South American country, the pair made headlines for their endless displays of affection for each other. At one of her concerts, Swift was caught on video running into Kelce's arms backstage before planting him a kiss on his lips. In a separate video shared on TikTok, the "Bad Blood" songstress sweetly switched a song lyric to reference her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star.
So while they are both so clearly smitten with each other, what really do Kelce's friends think of Taylor Swift?
Travis Kelce's friends think Taylor is the 'real deal'
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story might just be starting out, but the pair seem to be leaving an impression already. In a recent interview, a source opened up to People about how Kelce's friends feel about the budding romance. "Travis' friends think this is the real deal for him. They're still a little shocked by all of it — that he's dating the Taylor Swift, but they've seen how down-to-earth she is with his friends and family," an insider told the outlet.
According to the source, Kelce and Swift's relationship is blossoming better due to the pair's mutual respect for each other's work ethic. "He acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what's his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with, and, like he said, isn't letting any of the hoopla impact how they're growing together," the insider said. Additionally, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star are reportedly very accepting of each other and keep the focus "about the two of them."
The new revelation comes only a few weeks after Patrick Mahomes weighed in on Kelce's romance with the "Blank Space" singer. Speaking to ESPN, Mahomes described Taylor as a good person, adding that she was good for Kelce. "I think you understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that, because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day," he explained.
Travis Kelce says being with Taylor has been 'eye-opening'
In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Travis Kelce opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, admitting that he has "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them." Despite the attention Swift gets, though, Kelce alluded that he is not in the least intimidated. Instead, the NFL star hopes to be able to support Swift through it all. "I'm not running away from any of it ... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange," he explained. Speaking further on their romance, Kelce described getting to know the Grammy winner as an eye-opening experience, adding that it has also been enjoyable.
And if you were wondering about what an NFL player and a global artist could possibly have in common, Kelce says it is their shared values on work and family. "Everybody knows I'm a family guy ... Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley," he admitted.
While there is no telling what the future holds for Kelce and Swift, there is no denying that the pair's romance is off to a great start!