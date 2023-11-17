Taylor Swift's Nod To Travis Kelce At Her Concert Is A Next-Level Swiftie Hint

It's starting to look like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be each other's endgame. While it seems like yesterday that the superstar and the superathlete were kickstarting their romance, recent gestures from the two have fans believing that their relationship is evolving into something more serious.

Swift and Kelce's love story started innocent, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end making the first move by publicly declaring that he had the hots for the "Cruel Summer" singer. He shared on the podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason that he went to Swift's "The Eras" tour hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, only to be shot down by her incredibly tight security. But he hoped they would eventually cross paths, and even tried shooting his shot again by inviting her to attend one of his games. The athlete must have thanked his lucky stars then, as Swift graced his games with her presence not just once, but four separate times!

Kelce, of course, returned the favor by showing up to a "The Eras" tour stop in Buenos Aires, no less. That prompted Swift to pull a stunt that made thousands of fans swoon: she changed the lyrics to her song "Karma" to reference her newfound love (Travis, duh!). "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she sang, and as captured on camera by fans, Kelce appeared both dumbfounded and lovestruck by the grand romantic statement. And in true Swift fashion, she dropped more Easter eggs in the subsequent shows, all directed at Kelce, of course, keeping fans on their toes about how their love story would unfold.