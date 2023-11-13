Video Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Passionate Public Kiss Sparks Fierce Joe Alwyn Debate

The surprise kiss between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during her "Eras" Tour sent fans into hysterics. The adorable couple's impromptu kiss — which we'll detail in a bit — also sparked a fierce comparison between Kelce's reaction to being on tour and that of Swift's ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. But first, let's talk about all the viral goodies served up by Swift and Kelce. Over the weekend, Kelce temporarily hung up his jersey and accompanied Swift to Argentina for the international leg of her "Eras" tour. This came months after Swift attended several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games and blessed the NFL with some of her star power. Some fans are even convinced that Swift has become Kelce's good luck charm.

During a recent show, Swift swapped out an Alwyn-coded lyric in "Karma." Instead of singing the original lyric about "the guy on the screen" — referencing Alwyn's acting career — Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me." Fans naturally went wild with applause, but Kelce reacted best when he started blushing and smiling. Of course, the best part of the weekend came when Swift bolted backstage to plant a romance-movie-worthy smooch on Kelce. Seriously, all that was missing from the moment was thunder shower and some moody music. To top things off, Kelce also happily joined fans chanting for Swift from the audience.

Kelce's enthusiastic response has also garnered some intense criticism for Alwyn.