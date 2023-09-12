What Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Has Been Up To Since Their Split

Taylor Swift's makeups and breakups are Internet fodder, given they've been dissected in song too many times to count. But her most recent split (as of this writing) was also perhaps her most significant, given she and British actor Joe Alwyn were together for six years. And although Swift was fiercely private about her relationship, she occasionally gave fans an indication that the pair were happy and secure together. For example, she paid tribute to Alwyn in song on her 2019 album "Lover," in addition to collaborating with him on "Folklore," "Evermore," and "Midnights," crediting him under the pseudonym William Bowery.

As for what went wrong between them, any drama was only because the singer and actor had been together so long that fans suspected they might tie the knot. Explaining that the split was not messy, a source told People, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart." And at the end of the day, "Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run."

Swift has been keeping busy since the breakup, casually dating rocker Matty Healy (of The 1975) and traveling all over the world on her "Eras" tour. The "Fearless" singer's name has been in the headlines as much as ever, but we can't say the same about Alwyn.