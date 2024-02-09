Speech Expert Tells Us The Question That Struck Chord With Biden At Hur Report Conference
President Joe Biden is letting it be known what question he won't answer in his latest report conference, and a body language expert is breaking down why it struck a particular chord with the president.
In early February, a years-long case about how President Biden handled classified documents was put to rest, per NBC News. Robert Hur, the prosecutor in the case, decided not to charge the president even though he believed that Biden did mishandle classified documents. In the process of announcing that he won't be charging the president, however, Hur hurled insults at Biden's age and memory, per CNN. He said, "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur went as far as to say that Biden's memory had "significant limitations" and even pointed out specific instances where the president had supposedly forgotten something.
Hur isn't the only one who has raised concerns about President Biden's age and health. Many have questioned whether he's capable of running for a second term. Biden has addressed the issue of his age and health several times, but his latest report conference is showing what specific question is a no-go with the president and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." is letting Nicki Swift know why he was not a fan of the question.
Joe Biden's son is a sore subject
President Joe Biden has faced countless criticism for his age and health, but Robert Hur's report pushed it to the limit. Body language expert Jess Ponce III exclusively told Nicki Swift that Biden's age will be a concern come the 2024 election. He explained, "The issue is poised to be a recurring theme as Republican pundits endeavor to challenge his capacity for discernment and effective governance over the next four years." Hur's was just the start of this pushback on Biden, but he took it too far.
According to NBC News, in his report, Hur alleged that Biden didn't remember when his son, Beau, died, and the president wasn't happy about this. Biden responded by saying, "How in the hell dare he raise that?" If you couldn't tell in his response how angry he was about the accusation, Ponce told Nicki Swift that Biden's body language gave it away. He said, "He vehemently declared, 'How in the hell dare he raise that,' punctuating his statement with purposeful pauses for emphasis. Briefly looking down and then up, he employed a common visual cue to underscore his point." It's not surprising Biden was angered by the question as he has faced immense loss. Ponce said, "The sensitive subject of his memory in relation to his deceased son evidently struck a chord." Bidens' son's death is off limits, but the president will surely face more questions about his health and age as the election approaches.