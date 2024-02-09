Speech Expert Tells Us The Question That Struck Chord With Biden At Hur Report Conference

President Joe Biden is letting it be known what question he won't answer in his latest report conference, and a body language expert is breaking down why it struck a particular chord with the president.

In early February, a years-long case about how President Biden handled classified documents was put to rest, per NBC News. Robert Hur, the prosecutor in the case, decided not to charge the president even though he believed that Biden did mishandle classified documents. In the process of announcing that he won't be charging the president, however, Hur hurled insults at Biden's age and memory, per CNN. He said, "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur went as far as to say that Biden's memory had "significant limitations" and even pointed out specific instances where the president had supposedly forgotten something.

Hur isn't the only one who has raised concerns about President Biden's age and health. Many have questioned whether he's capable of running for a second term. Biden has addressed the issue of his age and health several times, but his latest report conference is showing what specific question is a no-go with the president and Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." is letting Nicki Swift know why he was not a fan of the question.