Where Are Usher's Two Ex-Wives Now?

Years before his Super Bowl LVIII performance, Usher handed out two rings of his own. He once left his admirers disappointed by starting a relationship with Chilli from TLC, but stylist Tameka Foster and former Def Jam Records exec Grace Harry are the two ladies he got it bad enough for to get down on one knee. Neither of Usher's marriages stuck, but his ex-wives are thriving these days.

Usher and Foster tied the knot in 2007 and untied it in 2009. Together, the couple had two children, Usher V and Naviyd. In a 2012 appearance on "Oprah's Next Chapter," Usher said that Foster struggled with being married to a celebrity, while he found it hard to balance his career with a relationship that was floundering. The couple tried therapy but ultimately realized that they couldn't save their marriage. Usher also admitted, "I was faithful at heart but not faithful all the way."

Harry was working as Usher's manager when they got married in 2015. Their marriage was also short-lived, with the pair deciding to go their separate ways in 2018. Usher began working on his 2024 album "Coming Home" around that time. "I went through an entire world of experience from being a married man to a single man, to having and finding true love myself, and then finding a partner," he told Entertainment Weekly. (That partner is record executive Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, FYI). Meanwhile, Foster and Harry have been busy with their own families and careers.