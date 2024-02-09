Where Are Usher's Two Ex-Wives Now?
Years before his Super Bowl LVIII performance, Usher handed out two rings of his own. He once left his admirers disappointed by starting a relationship with Chilli from TLC, but stylist Tameka Foster and former Def Jam Records exec Grace Harry are the two ladies he got it bad enough for to get down on one knee. Neither of Usher's marriages stuck, but his ex-wives are thriving these days.
Usher and Foster tied the knot in 2007 and untied it in 2009. Together, the couple had two children, Usher V and Naviyd. In a 2012 appearance on "Oprah's Next Chapter," Usher said that Foster struggled with being married to a celebrity, while he found it hard to balance his career with a relationship that was floundering. The couple tried therapy but ultimately realized that they couldn't save their marriage. Usher also admitted, "I was faithful at heart but not faithful all the way."
Harry was working as Usher's manager when they got married in 2015. Their marriage was also short-lived, with the pair deciding to go their separate ways in 2018. Usher began working on his 2024 album "Coming Home" around that time. "I went through an entire world of experience from being a married man to a single man, to having and finding true love myself, and then finding a partner," he told Entertainment Weekly. (That partner is record executive Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, FYI). Meanwhile, Foster and Harry have been busy with their own families and careers.
Tameka Foster is a reality star with a sad mission
The premiere of Tameka Foster's WeTV reality show "Bold and Bougie" was scheduled just a few days after Usher's halftime performance at the Super Bowl. One of her co-stars on the Atlanta-set ensemble series is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" producer Princess Banton-Lofters. During an interview with V-103 Atlanta, Foster said that Banton-Lofters had previously begged her to join the "RHOA" cast. "I don't like any of the stereotypes of the throwing the drinks in the face," she said of why she turned the offer down. She explained that her hope for "Bold and Bougie" is that it will help her promote her fashion businesses, charities, and books. [4:38]
Foster is also hoping to change the Peach State in a big way. In 2023, AP reported that Foster had launched a campaign to drain Lake Sidney Lanier in Georgia. Kile Glover, the son of Foster and her ex Ryan Glover, was killed in a tragic boating accident on the lake in 2012. Foster's goal is to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future. "We believe that it is imperative to drain, comprehensively clean, restore, and implement improved safety measures at the lake to ensure the well-being of all individuals engaging in personal watercraft and recreational activities," reads a Change.org petition that she created. She also calls for lawmakers to make improvements to the laws that recreational vessels are expected to follow and to ensure they are enforced.
Grace Harry is all about spreading joy
Grace Harry's divorce from Usher was her third, and came at a time when she was reevaluating her life. Speaking to Coveteur in 2020, she recalled thinking, "I've gotta stop this Groundhog Day. I want off this ride." She'd been a manager, a record exec, and the owner of a catering company, and she decided to make another big career change. Now, she works as a "joy strategist," which is a job title she came up with herself.
On the "Way Up with Angela Lee" podcast, she explained that what she tries to do is help people learn to prioritize their own happiness. Harry has also penned a book titled "The Joy Strategist," which provides a blueprint for readers who want to incorporate more joy into their lives. During her own journey, she revealed that she experimented with psychedelic mushrooms, learned to quit being a people pleaser, and taught herself to stop saying "yes" to requests right away.
Harry also reflected on her relationship with Usher, saying that she disliked the lifestyle she was forced to live while being married to him. She hated having to deal with the paparazzi and didn't enjoy getting glammed up for red carpet events. She also said, "Usher is amazing, but him being my third husband is the least interesting thing about me." Preach!