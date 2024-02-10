Martha Stewart Finally Admits The Cosmetic Procedures She's Gotten
Martha Stewart is finally coming clean about the plastic surgery rumors that followed her around for a year. Ever since the homemaking icon appeared swimsuit-clad on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" in May 2023 — looking luminous and taut at 81 — people suspected Stewart of having had work done. She shot the accusation down at the time, telling Variety, "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever."
Stewart, a former bona fide model, insisted that she simply intensified her self-care routines. Before her SI photoshoot, the lifestyle mogul shared that she indulged in a few more facials than usual and had "a complete body wax" (despite self-admittedly not being hirsute). Stewart also thanked her diet for getting swimsuit-ready. As she told "Today" in May 2023, she simply worked the magic of cutting out certain carbs, like bread, pasta, and alcohol, while heightening her Pilates routine.
Stewart attributed the rest of her age-defying beauty to general good health. "I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins," she told Variety. Additionally shutting down rumors, Stewart attributed what some mistook for surgery to good skincare. "I have very good skin doctors," the millionaire added.
As it turns out, the media personality did leave a few specifics out. Recently, she and one of her "skin doctors" spilled the beans on the cosmetic enhancements she undergoes regularly — like Botox, skin-tightening devices, and fillers.
Martha Stewart plays it safe with cosmetic enhancements
Martha Stewart is quieting all the talk about her rumored facelifts and Instagram selfie retouches. On a February 8 episode of iHeart Podcasts' "The Martha Stewart Podcast," the mogul and her dermatologist, Dan Belkin, MD, listed all the enhancement procedures she has had done — all of which are non-invasive.
As she and Belkin revealed, Stewart has never had a facelift. Given that she is adverse to Botox ("My eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural," she said), Belkin only administers it to her lower face area and neck. He also utilizes skin-tightening devices, such as Softwave and Ulthera, on the 82-year-old celebrity instead of micro-needling and face peels. As far as fillers go, Belkin injects them conservatively into Stewart's jaw and cheeks from time to time. Lastly among Stewart's usual battery of procedures are laser treatments, with Belkin honing them in on her chest. "My décolletage and across my chest looks so good now," Stewart gushed to Belkin during the episode.
At the end of the day, Belkin called Stewart a "real testament to the idea that taking care of your body, taking care of your skin, doing minimally invasive treatments conservatively and regularly can keep you looking beautiful at any age." Stewart also admitted that although she doesn't think about age often, "I don't want to look my age, and that's why I really work hard at it."