Martha Stewart Finally Admits The Cosmetic Procedures She's Gotten

Martha Stewart is finally coming clean about the plastic surgery rumors that followed her around for a year. Ever since the homemaking icon appeared swimsuit-clad on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" in May 2023 — looking luminous and taut at 81 — people suspected Stewart of having had work done. She shot the accusation down at the time, telling Variety, "I've had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever."

Stewart, a former bona fide model, insisted that she simply intensified her self-care routines. Before her SI photoshoot, the lifestyle mogul shared that she indulged in a few more facials than usual and had "a complete body wax" (despite self-admittedly not being hirsute). Stewart also thanked her diet for getting swimsuit-ready. As she told "Today" in May 2023, she simply worked the magic of cutting out certain carbs, like bread, pasta, and alcohol, while heightening her Pilates routine.

Stewart attributed the rest of her age-defying beauty to general good health. "I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins," she told Variety. Additionally shutting down rumors, Stewart attributed what some mistook for surgery to good skincare. "I have very good skin doctors," the millionaire added.

As it turns out, the media personality did leave a few specifics out. Recently, she and one of her "skin doctors" spilled the beans on the cosmetic enhancements she undergoes regularly — like Botox, skin-tightening devices, and fillers.