Proof Taylor Swift And Calvin Harris Are Cordial After Their Messy Split

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris is most remembered for the messy breakup that ensued. Still, years later, it appears the former couple have buried any feelings of animosity towards one another. Swift and Harris made their red carpet debut together at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015 but called it quits the following year. Initially, the "Shake It Off" singer and Harris appeared to be on good terms following their split. "Taylor and Adam had no big blowout fight, but the romance just was not there anymore for them," a source told E! in June 2016. Another report indicated that the famed producer was jealous of his ex's massive success, as one insider told People that same month that Harris was "intimidated by Taylor." A public fallingout ensued, and it was years before the two were at the same event together.

That event was the 2024 Grammys, and fans were surprised to see the pair co-exist without a scene. "Taylor swift and calvin harris in the same photo in lord's 2024 is insane," one X, formerly Twitter, user joked. When Swift arrived at the Grammys, host Trevor Noah made a quip to the crowd. "Look at this: I say their names, and they pop out," he joked. The crowd applauded, and Harris — who was seated near the front of the stage — joined in by clapping for his ex as she walked by. Other small gestures indicated that the former couple were on cordial terms years after their public spat.