Proof Taylor Swift And Calvin Harris Are Cordial After Their Messy Split
The relationship between Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris is most remembered for the messy breakup that ensued. Still, years later, it appears the former couple have buried any feelings of animosity towards one another. Swift and Harris made their red carpet debut together at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2015 but called it quits the following year. Initially, the "Shake It Off" singer and Harris appeared to be on good terms following their split. "Taylor and Adam had no big blowout fight, but the romance just was not there anymore for them," a source told E! in June 2016. Another report indicated that the famed producer was jealous of his ex's massive success, as one insider told People that same month that Harris was "intimidated by Taylor." A public fallingout ensued, and it was years before the two were at the same event together.
That event was the 2024 Grammys, and fans were surprised to see the pair co-exist without a scene. "Taylor swift and calvin harris in the same photo in lord's 2024 is insane," one X, formerly Twitter, user joked. When Swift arrived at the Grammys, host Trevor Noah made a quip to the crowd. "Look at this: I say their names, and they pop out," he joked. The crowd applauded, and Harris — who was seated near the front of the stage — joined in by clapping for his ex as she walked by. Other small gestures indicated that the former couple were on cordial terms years after their public spat.
Calvin Harris and his wife made their red carpet debut
Not only did Calvin Harris join in applauding Taylor Swift when she arrived at the 2024 Grammys, but the "Sweet Nothing" hitmaker also comfortably laughed as Trevor Noah made jokes about Swift dating NFL players. Perhaps part of the reason Harris was so at ease was because of his date — his wife, Vick Hope. The pair married in September 2023, and the Grammys was their first red-carpet event. Harris and Hope were not shy about packing on the PDA as they posed for photos together. Even though Harris and his wife joined the crowd in saluting Swift, the "Cruel Summer" singer did not stop to acknowledge her ex-boyfriend, as several fans noted.
Perhaps there was some residual bad blood. Harris famously blasted Swift in a rant on X, because the singer publicly took credit for writing his song "This Is What You Came For." At first, Swift used a pseudonym because the pair did not want to release the track as a couple. "Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though," Harris wrote in since-deleted tweets from July 2016 (via Elle). "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy," the producer added.
Later, Harris tried to publicly atone for his online tirade.
Why Calvin Harris lost his cool
A few months after Calvin Harris went nuclear on Taylor Swift with those tweets, he had a different take on the situation. Speaking about his relationship with the "Bad Blood" singer, Harris mentioned how intense the scrutiny was of dating one of the most famous women on earth. "When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus," he told British GQ in October 2016. "But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure," Harris added.
The following year, the "We Found Love" artist continued to take ownership of attacking Swift online. "It was completely the wrong instinct," he told British GQ in a separate interview from June 2017. Harris admitted to losing his cool. "It felt like things were piling on top of me, and that was when I snapped," he added.
There was a small indicator that Harris and Swift were on amicable terms around the same time he started to take the blame for the online blowout. A report surfaced in October 2016 that Swift had granted her ex-boyfriend visitation rights with her cats. The DJ had shown an affinity for Swift's felines from the early days of their relationship. In April 2015, Harris posted a snap to Instagram with the singer's kitties, and again in June of that year when he was cat-sitting for Swift.