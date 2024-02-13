What Gavin Newsom Really Blames For His Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle

In 2005, Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle ended their well-documented era of power coupling with an announcement of their separation. The ex-spouses' romance reportedly dates back to the mid-1990s, when Newsom was just a rising charismatic politician, and Guilfoyle was a prosecuting attorney. Quickly garnering attention in political and media circles, their relationship flourished in the public eye, with their 2001 wedding tapped as the "social event of the year" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Understandably, some were stunned when Newsom and Guilfoyle made their breakup public. After all, they had just been hailed as "the new Kennedys" in a September 2004 feature in Harper's Bazaar. In their January 2005 joint statement about the separation, the duo only alluded to the strain placed upon them by their bi-coastal relationship (Guilfoyle relocated to New York in January 2004 to work on Court TV). "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," the pair said at the time.

Both exes have gone on to lead highly different public lives. Newsom became California Governor on the Democrat ticket in 2018, while Guilfoyle cemented herself as a popular conservative political pundit. A Fox News personality from 2006 to 2018, she acted as a senior advisor on Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign (and got engaged to his son, Donald Trump Jr., in 2020). Decades after their split, Newsom finally shed light on why he and Guilfoyle couldn't work it out.