We Can't Get Over Blue Ivy's Height Transformation

Unlike her namesake vine, Blue Ivy Carter didn't need the aid of a fence and plenty of direct sunlight to grow upwards. However, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has had a spotlight shining directly on her as she's gone from being a tiny bundle of Beyhive joy to a dancing tween whose talent set social media abuzz. By expertly executing her mom's moves during the "Renaissance" tour, Blue Ivy showed us that being an industry plant isn't necessarily a bad thing.

The inspiration for Blue Ivy's name is actually related to her size, but her mother and father didn't give her the moniker because they expected her height to keep creeping up like ivy climbing a trellis. Speaking to Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Jay-Z revealed that it started as a slightly different nickname that he and Beyoncé came up with back when their daughter was just a tiny blip on a sonogram. "They're super small, and we were calling her Blueberry. ... For nine months we're like, 'Look at little Blueberry,'" Jay-Z recalled. When Blue grew well beyond the berry stage, Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant by performing that iconic belly rub at the 2011 MTV VMAs. It wouldn't be the first time Blue Ivy shared the stage with one of her parents at an awards show. In fact, they're one of the rare occasions where we get to see the Carter family together, which helps us gauge just how much Blue Ivy has grown.