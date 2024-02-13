The Biggest Rumors About Dorit And PK Kemsley's Marriage
In 2016, Bravo fans were introduced to Dorit Kemsley after she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a main cast member. Since joining the Bravoverse, Dorit has quickly become one of the show's most controversial figures, constantly fueling feuds with other co-stars. Outside of her contentious relationship with other cast members, Dorit's relationship with her husband, PK Kemsley, has also made for an interesting storyline on the show.
Despite PK's seemingly laidback personality, the real estate developer turned talent manager has remained supportive of his wife through thick and thin. "PK's cool. He likes it. He likes the thrill of it," Dorit told The Daily Dish of her husband's reaction to joining the show. "As far as the negative attention, he just says, 'Oh, who cares? We are who we are. The people that know us, know us. We don't really have anything to really worry about in that regard.'"
In the years that followed, fans watched PK and Dorit's marriage wax stronger, with the pair constantly gushing about their love for each other. "Happy birthday to my twin soul, my happy place, my foundation, my rock, my extraordinary husband, and my best friend. I can't wait to celebrate you today and always," the reality star wrote in an Instagram tribute to PK in 2019. But while the pair's marriage has remained solid through the years, Dorit and PK have battled their own fair share of rumors.
Dorit and PK Kemsley have faced divorce rumors
After months and months of divorce rumors, InTouch Weekly reported in October 2023 that Dorit and PK Kemsley had called it quits and were living separately. "Paul is apparently 'heartbroken,'" an insider told the outlet. "She's been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn't affect the show."
The Kemsleys soon refuted the rumors, noting that despite hitting a few bumps on the road, their marriage was intact."We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage," Dorit and PK said in a statement shared with People. We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true."
After clearing up the rumors, Dorit and PK continued to put up a united front, often giving social media fans a glimpse into their family life. "This Thanksgiving, I am reminded once more how fortunate I am for family and friends who bring an abundance of joy throughout the year," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star captioned her 2023 Thanksgiving post.
The alleged Mauricio Umansky affair
Amid their many troubles, Dorit and PK Kemsley have been plagued with rumors of infidelity in their marriage. Back in 2022, fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dana Wilkey started spreading rumors that Dorit was having an affair with Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. To back up her claims, Dorit shared a photoshopped movie poster featuring a loved-up photo of Umansky and Dorit and a title that read "An Affair to Remember." Wilkey accompanied the photo with a caption that read: "The fans can't stop talking about this! Thoughts?"
Responding to the rumors, Dorit took to the comment section, saying Wilkey was unhappy and "one of the thirstiest people I've ever seen." The RHOBH star refuted the rumor, describing it as a "disgusting lie" that was posed to ruin her friendship with Richards and Umansky. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 BravoCon, Dorit also spoke on the alleged affair, dubbing it a ridiculous rumor. "I mean, that is honestly one of the rumors I feel is so absolutely ridiculous it hurts because they are friends of ours," she explained. "PK and Mo are very close — very, very close. It's the most preposterous rumor ever. So when I hear things like that, it should make people believe and realize, do not believe everything you read because it could be as ridiculous as that."
Dorit and PK Kemsley reportedly owed over a million in taxes
In 2021, The U.S. Sun exclusively reported Dorit and PK Kemsley's financial struggles, noting that the couple owed over a million dollars in unpaid taxes. While PK had two solo tax liens in his name (the first, a $293,222.73 payment from 2015, and a second for $289,423.67 from 2018), tax documents showed the couple owed the Internal Revenue Service over $600,000 in taxes. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star also had a reported solo tax lien of $90,269.46 dating to March 2021. Combined, the couple's unpaid taxes came to a whopping sum of $1,308,803.09.
Two years later, in October 2023, The U.S. Sun shared another report, revealing that Dorit had paid off the couple's joint tax lien of $635,887 from 2015. Interestingly, PK was not cleared of the debt as the certificate of release obtained at the time carried only Dorit's name. Despite paying off a lump sum of her tax lien, however, she still had an outstanding debt of $90,269 to be paid to the Internal Revenue Service.
Court documents obtained at the time also confirmed that PK still owed the IRS and the state of California hundreds of thousands in taxes. With $230,965 and $293,222 from 2014 and 2015, $404,242 and $58,458, PK's combined tax debt was capped at $986,887 at the time.
The couple's has been accused of owing thousands in debt
In addition to their unpaid taxes, Dorit and PK Kemsley have also waded through the murky waters of unpaid personal debts. In 2018, the couple was sued by their business partner Ryan Horne, who claimed to have given the couple $130k and $75k as capital for their swimsuit collection. In his lawsuit, Horne, who claimed to have owned one-third of the business, asked to get his share of profits as well as the initial loan. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, however, filed a counter lawsuit, insisting that Horne owned no part of the business and had only worked with them as a vendor.
Similarly, PK made headlines in 2018 after the Bellagio Hotel and Casino accused him of failing to complete a $3.6 million payment previously agreed upon. After months of back and forth, PK and the casino settled the lawsuit — much to his relief. "Paul Kemsley and Bellagio have resolved their differences," Kemsley's lawyer told Page Six at the time. "Bellagio is looking forward to having PK and Dorit at Bellagio soon and PK and Dorit are looking forward to enjoying all that Bellagio has to offer."