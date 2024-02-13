The Biggest Rumors About Dorit And PK Kemsley's Marriage

In 2016, Bravo fans were introduced to Dorit Kemsley after she joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a main cast member. Since joining the Bravoverse, Dorit has quickly become one of the show's most controversial figures, constantly fueling feuds with other co-stars. Outside of her contentious relationship with other cast members, Dorit's relationship with her husband, PK Kemsley, has also made for an interesting storyline on the show.

Despite PK's seemingly laidback personality, the real estate developer turned talent manager has remained supportive of his wife through thick and thin. "PK's cool. He likes it. He likes the thrill of it," Dorit told The Daily Dish of her husband's reaction to joining the show. "As far as the negative attention, he just says, 'Oh, who cares? We are who we are. The people that know us, know us. We don't really have anything to really worry about in that regard.'"

In the years that followed, fans watched PK and Dorit's marriage wax stronger, with the pair constantly gushing about their love for each other. "Happy birthday to my twin soul, my happy place, my foundation, my rock, my extraordinary husband, and my best friend. I can't wait to celebrate you today and always," the reality star wrote in an Instagram tribute to PK in 2019. But while the pair's marriage has remained solid through the years, Dorit and PK have battled their own fair share of rumors.