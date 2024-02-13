The Shady Side Of Gavin Newsom

People love to throw shade at Kimberly Guilfoyle and her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., but they may forget her ex-husband Gavin Newsom has a shady side himself. Back in 2001, Guilfoyle and Newsom were just married and dubbed "the new Kennedys," thanks to their roles as the first lady and mayor of San Francisco. The couple split in 2005 and took radically different paths — Newsom went on to become the governor of California, while Guilfoyle landed a job at Fox News, became an advisor to former President Donald Trump, and got engaged to his son. Referencing their time together, Newsom once told CNN (via Business Insider), "She was a different person [at the time of the marriage]." That seems clear. But this is really a story about Newsom, not Guilfoyle.

While Guilfoyle draws plenty of hate for her political transformation, Newsom has also sparked criticism for his personal and public choices. Remember the time he flouted the COVID-19 rules he imposed by attending a birthday dinner in 2020? Or the time he released a spot on Fox News, seemingly trolling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his conservative opponents? According to some reports, Newsom allegedly cheated on Guilfoyle during their marriage with the wife of his then-campaign manager. And while he did apologize, it was too little, too late. When it comes to shadiness, Newsom just might have his ex-wife beat.