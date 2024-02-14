Who Did HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Date After Her Breakup With Shane Maguire?

Amid a long and bitter custody battle with her ex Shane Maguire, Nicole Curtis took to social media in 2019 to confirm that she was in a new relationship. The host of HGTV's "Rehab Addict" surprised her fans when she posted a photo of her new boyfriend, Ryan Sawtelle, on Instagram in November of that year. "New Jersey and my man with the beard," she wrote in a caption under her post, which shows the two kissing each other on the lips while she sits on her boyfriend's lap. Before Sawtelle, Curtis was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Maguire for several years until 2014 — and the two share a son named Harper, who was born in 2015. She also has an adult son named Ethan, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, Steve, when she was just 20 years old.

Speaking to People about her new romance, Curtis could not help but gush about her beau. "My heart is happy and having him near me brings a calm I've never known,'" she said of Sawtelle. "Not that it's been easy. Everyone has a great first few months rocking everything they have in common, but after six months you start digging into the other stuff and you either grow apart or negotiate those differences and move forward. And [you] have to make a decision to focus on the fun." She also opened up their relationship timeline, including the story of how they first met.