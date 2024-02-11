Pete Davidson Is The Butt Of Kate McKinnon's Joke In Hellmann's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial
Kate McKinnon's Super Bowl 2024 commercial for Hellmann's takes a shot at Pete Davidson's relationship history, which has seen him involved in a bunch of highly publicized, short-lived romances. Of course, McKinnon made fun of his inability to maintain a long-lasting relationship. McKinnon ends up parading around a feline social media star called "Mayo Cat," whom she inaccurately assumed was saying "mayo" instead of "meow." Mayo Cat ends up in Davidson's orbit, who poses with her and jokingly implies that they are dating on the red carpet. But their relationship wasn't built to last. Back at home, McKinnon reads a magazine announcing Davidson's breakup with Mayo Cat. "Hey, you lasted longer than most," McKinnon says to the cat.
Fortunately, Davidson doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about being the butt of McKinnon's joke. "It was hilarious," Davidson said of the commercial to Entertainment Tonight. "Hey, it's Kate. She'll always get a free pass. I love Kate!" he added. "We have a lot of fun together, so getting the chance to work with her again was awesome." McKinnon shared similar feelings about Davidson while speaking with People. "I love Pete and whenever me and my colleagues see each other, it's just this immediate sense of warmth and family and 'Oh my God, my brother, how are you?'" McKinnon shared. "He's so sweet and great and so it was really fun," she added.
Pete Davidson's dating history is a breeding ground for jokes
Kate McKinnon's Hellmann's commercial isn't the first time Davidson and his famous exes have been the punchline of a joke. Davidson's previous gig," Saturday Night Live," even got in on the fun when they parodied his relationship woes onscreen. Unfortunately, Davidson hasn't always taken the jabs in stride. During a March 2023 episode of the "Real Ones" podcast, Davidson said (via People), "When your own show [pokes fun at you], I'd be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever's in the culture. And then, making fun of you. Then you've gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you." Davidson also revealed that it made him feel like a "f***ing loser, man."
Ultimately, Davidson's negative feelings about his romantic life didn't stop him from returning to host "SNL" in October 2023. During one of his sketches, Davidson, through song, made fun of his own romantic dealings. "I'm just Pete / My dating life is not discrete / I generate tons of publicity for everything except my comedy," he sang during one of the segments.