Pete Davidson Is The Butt Of Kate McKinnon's Joke In Hellmann's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial

Kate McKinnon's Super Bowl 2024 commercial for Hellmann's takes a shot at Pete Davidson's relationship history, which has seen him involved in a bunch of highly publicized, short-lived romances. Of course, McKinnon made fun of his inability to maintain a long-lasting relationship. McKinnon ends up parading around a feline social media star called "Mayo Cat," whom she inaccurately assumed was saying "mayo" instead of "meow." Mayo Cat ends up in Davidson's orbit, who poses with her and jokingly implies that they are dating on the red carpet. But their relationship wasn't built to last. Back at home, McKinnon reads a magazine announcing Davidson's breakup with Mayo Cat. "Hey, you lasted longer than most," McKinnon says to the cat.

Fortunately, Davidson doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about being the butt of McKinnon's joke. "It was hilarious," Davidson said of the commercial to Entertainment Tonight. "Hey, it's Kate. She'll always get a free pass. I love Kate!" he added. "We have a lot of fun together, so getting the chance to work with her again was awesome." McKinnon shared similar feelings about Davidson while speaking with People. "I love Pete and whenever me and my colleagues see each other, it's just this immediate sense of warmth and family and 'Oh my God, my brother, how are you?'" McKinnon shared. "He's so sweet and great and so it was really fun," she added.