The Four Simple Words Hailey Bieber Used To Address Those Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors
Hailey Bieber is laughing off speculation that she and Justin Bieber are looking for some new somebodies to love. Many Beliebers believe that the couple's marriage is on the rocks because of Hailey's sus social media behavior. In a TikTok video, Hollywire gave a rundown of some of her posts that fans have found concerning, including her use of a meme to express that she's worried about something. Then there's that cryptic screenshot of a text that she included in an Instagram carousel. "He is inconsequential to my existence," it reads. The recipient of the text was not identified.
In response to Hailey's shady message about a man who apparently doesn't matter to her, one of her Instagram followers suggested that the text was clearly a dig at Justin, adding, "Dang that means that he is the source of her misery in her life." However, as The U.S. Sun pointed out, the text is similar to something Wendy Osefo said on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Hailey is also wearing her wedding ring in a January 2024 Instagram photo — but her husband has been curiously absent from the snapshots that she's shared in recent months. She swapped her bob for a longer hairstyle as well, and major mane changes can also be a sign of getting a fresh start after a breakup.
Hailey didn't outright deny the divorce rumors when she finally responded to them, but she did seem to brush them off as no big deal.
Hailey Bieber thinks people are too fixated on her marriage
In response to Hollywire's report about the divorce speculation, Hailey Bieber wrote in the comments, "You guys are obsessssed!!!!!!!" She included a crying laughing emoji to better illustrate her feelings about the gossip. It's unlikely, however, that her comment will silence the doubters, as Hailey and Justin Bieber have both spoken about their marriage woes. Justin admitted that he had some unrealistic expectations about what having a wife would do for him — from the sounds of it, he thought he was also getting a therapist when he tied the knot. "When I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems, and it didn't," he said in a 2022 Apple Music 1 interview with Ebro Darden (via Billboard).
For her part, Hailey admitted that Justin's mental health struggles had her ready to pull the plug on their marriage early on. On the "In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith" podcast, she recalled an emotional conversation she had with her mom. "I was like, 'I just can't do it. There's no way that I'm going to be able to do this if it's going to be like this forever,'" she recalled. But in February 2024, a source told Us Weekly that the couple has worked through their issues in therapy, saying, "There were growing pains in the beginning, but they're in a good place now."