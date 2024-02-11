The Four Simple Words Hailey Bieber Used To Address Those Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber is laughing off speculation that she and Justin Bieber are looking for some new somebodies to love. Many Beliebers believe that the couple's marriage is on the rocks because of Hailey's sus social media behavior. In a TikTok video, Hollywire gave a rundown of some of her posts that fans have found concerning, including her use of a meme to express that she's worried about something. Then there's that cryptic screenshot of a text that she included in an Instagram carousel. "He is inconsequential to my existence," it reads. The recipient of the text was not identified.

In response to Hailey's shady message about a man who apparently doesn't matter to her, one of her Instagram followers suggested that the text was clearly a dig at Justin, adding, "Dang that means that he is the source of her misery in her life." However, as The U.S. Sun pointed out, the text is similar to something Wendy Osefo said on "The Real Housewives of Potomac." Hailey is also wearing her wedding ring in a January 2024 Instagram photo — but her husband has been curiously absent from the snapshots that she's shared in recent months. She swapped her bob for a longer hairstyle as well, and major mane changes can also be a sign of getting a fresh start after a breakup.

Hailey didn't outright deny the divorce rumors when she finally responded to them, but she did seem to brush them off as no big deal.