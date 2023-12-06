Signs Justin And Hailey Bieber's Marriage May Not Last
There's a lot to be said about Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. From battling the intense media scrutiny that follows their every move to weathering the army of Seleners who still harp on the pop star's past, these young love birds have had their ups and downs. That's to be expected, however, given that the singer is one of the most influential singers of his generation, rising to superstardom as a young teenager.
Hailey compliments Justin's lifestyle perfectly, especially since the Rhode founder was exposed to fame and fortune at a young age as a member of the Baldwin family. Her father Stephen Baldwin acted in several notable films throughout his career, including "Posse" and "The Flintstones in Viva Las Vegas."
The star-studded couple tied the knot in 2018, but their rush to the courthouse came as a surprise to the rest of the world. Fans weren't quick to forget the fact that, at the time, Justin was fresh off his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez. Throughout their marriage, the pair have gotten candid about getting married young and the struggles that married life brings. The Biebers are a perfect example of how much media scrutiny can take a toll on a person, but the Biebers are taking things day by day. "You have to figure out how to deal with this s*** as it comes, you know?" Hailey told Harper's Bazaar. "There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real.'"
Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez just months before Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship timeline is complicated, especially since it involves the singer's long-time on-and-off girlfriend Selena Gomez. Hailey and Justin had been friends for years ever since the two first met in 2009, but it wasn't until 2015 that the pair had a romantic connection. At the time, the "Baby" singer was on a break from Gomez, but it was just weeks earlier that he had been serenading her in a Beverly Hills hotel. Fans wondered whether his connection with Hailey was genuine, or if she was a rebound from the "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor.
The following year, the beauty mogul told E! News that she and Justin were "not an exclusive couple" despite their obvious love and support for each other. Not long after, Gomez was seen attending Bieber's concert in Los Angeles, leading fans to believe they had rekindled their romance. Both singers ultimately went on to date other people but were spotted out together again in 2018. After spending Valentine's Day together, Bieber and Gomez reportedly called it quits around March 2018. Just months later, the "Yummy" singer got back together with Hailey.
Hailey and Justin got engaged a few months later, tying the knot in September of that year. The "Only Murders In The Building" actor seemingly shaded Justin's quick rebound in her song "Lose You To Love Me," in which she sings: "In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy."
They've both had issues with their mental health
Justin and Hailey Bieber have leaned on each other while dealing with their respective mental health issues. The singer skyrocketed to fame over a decade ago after being discovered by Scooter Braun at just 11 years old, and he's been candid about the toll that fame has taken on his personal life. In the documentary "Justin Bieber: Next Chapter" (per Today), the pop star admitted, "I think that there [were] times where I was really, really suicidal, like really like 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent." Bieber shared that he finds his balance in his marriage with Hailey, telling Vogue: "I'm the emotionally unstable one," he explained, adding, "Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need."
Hailey has her own bouts with anxiety, and she opened up about her insecurities in a 2019 Instagram post, explaining that she compares herself to others on social media. However, the model finds strength by focusing on the positives in her life, including her husband. "I look at the relationships I have. I look at, like, the things that are positive and try to remind myself of them," she told Glamour.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Justin and Hailey Bieber have dealt with several health issues
Justin and Hailey Bieber have overcome unexpected pitfalls in their marriage, including health scares. In 2020, Justin took to Instagram (per BBC) to address fan speculation that he might have a drug problem due to his blotchy skin. "I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," he wrote.
Just two years later, the "Love Yourself" singer revealed he was suspending dates for his Justice World tour due to being diagnosed with a facial paralysis disease called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which happens when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve. The singer posted a video on his Instagram Stories showing he was unable to move one side of his face. The Grammy winner ultimately made a full recovery and returned to the road and wrapped up his world tour.
Hailey has had severe health issues herself, as she had a ministroke in 2022 and revealed in a video (per Billboard) that she was rushed to the hospital in the middle of having breakfast. "Justin was like, 'Are you okay?'...When I went to respond, I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out," she admitted. She was later diagnosed with Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), which is caused by a small hole in the heart made after birth that hasn't closed.
Paparazzi caught them fighting in public
Cameras may not lie, but they don't exactly tell the truth either. With that being said, it's a bit hard to decipher what exactly was going down in 2019 when paparazzi spotted Hailey and Justin Bieber in what looked to be a heated discussion in Laguna Beach. The incident happened just five months after the pair surprised the world by tying the knot just months after rekindling their relationship. The two appeared to be in a tense conversation, with the model waving her hands and an onlooker claiming that the singer got up and walked away more than once while the two aired their apparent grievances.
At one point, Justin was caught lying face down on the ground while his wife appeared to console him. The photos were released amidst reports that the pair might have been going through a rough patch, with the couple spotted leaving a counseling session together weeks earlier. The "Purpose" singer had also been reportedly seeking treatment for depression around the same time. While there's no word on what the two could have been discussing, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories (via Daily Mail) shortly after the photos in question were released, writing, "Don't believe what ya read on the Internet folks," adding a sticker that read: "fake news."
Hailey and Justin Bieber had trust issues after getting married
Justin Bieber has gotten real about married life. The "Ghost" singer revealed in an interview with GQ that he and Hailey had a difficult time adapting to married life after tying the knot in 2018. "The first year of marriage was really tough," Justin told the magazine, adding, "because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"
Those trust issues may have come from the couple's past issues, ones Hailey touched on during an episode of "In Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith." The model explained that, at one point, the two were not on speaking terms after their split in 2016. "It was actually very sad when we didn't speak," she said, adding, "I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea [of marrying me] out of his mind at that point."
While the artist may not have pictured Hailey as his bride years before their wedding, marriage has always been on Justin's mind. He told GQ that he always felt like the marrying type, saying, "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing."
Hailey Bieber's uncle wished she waited to get married
Billy Baldwin, Hailey's uncle, spoke to Us Weekly about Hailey and Justin Bieber's quick decision to tie the knot, admitting that the two newlyweds may have rushed their vows. "I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years," Baldwin admitted. "Maybe that would have been better, but they didn't want to wait because they're both devout in their faith and ... that wasn't the right fit for them so that's really none of my business," he continued.
Despite his opinion on the timeline, the "Northern Rescue" star has been able to pass along a bit of advice to Hailey and her husband. "I've said to them, 'I hope you don't jump right in and start having two and three and four kids right away,'" he explained. "I just hope that they have the next few years together where they can rampage and just globe-trot and just tear it up and have fun."
While the couple may have high-tailed it to the altar, having children seems to be on the back burner. The model told the Sunday Times that she fears the effect fame could have on her future children. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," she revealed.
Justin Bieber is worried about not having a prenup
Justin Bieber may have regrets about not signing a prenuptial agreement with his wife Hailey, according to multiple reports. The singer is reportedly worth an estimated $265 million, while the model's net worth is estimated to be much lower at $3 million, which could be a major problem if they ever divorce. A source told Us Weekly that the artist "brought up that he's scared he doesn't have a prenup," adding that he and the skincare mogul have "some issues, but are committed to working through them."
An insider for The Sun claimed that the couple's fast nuptials sent both of the stars' teams into a tailspin. "They didn't tell anyone on their teams what was going on and his people have been frantically trying to get his business affairs and finances in order," the source revealed.
TMZ reported that Hailey and Justin were both in touch with lawyers regarding a prenup on the same day they tied the knot in New York City. Negotiations fell through, however, as there was reportedly not enough time to get documents drafted and finalized before they said "I do." While the couple could have arranged a postnup, which is the same agreement with the only difference being that it's signed after the ceremony, no such agreement has been signed. As of the time of writing, the couple has no legal documentation laying out their respective assets in the event of a future divorce.
Hailey Bieber said she didn't have a lot of dating experience before she got married
It's no secret that Justin Bieber has played the field throughout his career. While he had a nearly decade-long on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, he was often seen partying and dating around during breaks from their relationship. As for Hailey, the Rhode founder has admitted she had far less experience in the dating pool than her husband before they got hitched.
On an episode of Zaza World Radio's Valentine's Day Special (per E! News), she explained, "I think if you're talking about me specifically, somebody who was never really in any serious relationships ... Going from there to that, to that, to married ... I've always been so independent. So for me, trying to cohabitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It's so different."
The model dated Shawn Mendes in 2017 after she split with Bieber, but the two played coy about their status and never publicly confirmed their relationship. However, paparazzi caught them in a few PDA sessions, leading many to believe there was more to their relationship than met the eye. However, Hailey doesn't seem to consider whatever she had with Mendes to have been particularly serious. She explained, "I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married."
Justin and Hailey Bieber went to couple's counseling
No marriage is perfect, and Hailey and Justin Bieber are the first to admit the flaws in their own bond. In a joint interview with Vogue, the pair admitted that tying the knot was one of the most difficult transitions they've had to overcome as a couple. "The thing is, marriage is very hard!" Hailey exclaimed. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It's really effing hard."
Hailey and Justin revealed that they attended couple's therapy to help sort out roadblocks in their relationship, which arose out of a lack of communication. "Fighting is good," Justin said, adding, "Doesn't the Bible talk about righteous anger?" While Justin admits he often acts out of emotion, Hailey is a more logical person, and the two sometimes process situations very differently.
"We don't want to say the wrong thing, and so we've been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself, and it's been really difficult to get her to say what she feels," Justin revealed. "You'll get it out of me the next morning," Hailey explained. The model said she's also had to confront internet trolls who attempt to discredit their relationship.
Justin Bieber was spotted crying multiple times in public after getting engaged
At times, Justin Bieber feels the weight of the world on his shoulders. He's long been open about his struggles battling depression throughout his intense career, and fans have gotten a glimpse into his more vulnerable side when he's gotten emotional in public. A few months after tying the knot with Hailey, the singer was caught breaking down in tears during a trip to Universal Studios, where he and his wife stopped at a Harry Potter-themed bar. Butter beers weren't doing anything to ease the situation, however, as the model was seen caressing his face as he buried it in his hands.
There's no word on exactly what caused Justin's tears, but weeks earlier, the artist was spotted carrying the self-help book "The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God." He later explained his emotions to TMZ, admitting, "You got good days and you got bad days."
But this wasn't the first time the singer's been seen crying in public. Months before their trip to Universal, the couple was spotted having an emotional moment together after a bike ride in New York City. In total, the "Sorry" singer has been seen in tears a total of five times following his engagement to Hailey, though fans thought some of these moments may have been related to Selena Gomez being hospitalized for her mental health.
Hailey Bieber has faced intense cyberbullying by Selena Gomez fans
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been pitted against each other by Internet trolls for years. But with so many rumors about this love triangle, it's hard to distinguish truth from tabloid fodder. After Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018, the model received intense backlash from Gomez fans attacking her relationship.
In one clip posted by a fan, a woman said (per People): "We need to f***ing bombard that s*** with Jelena and how Selena is better," urging fans to harass Hailey during an Instagram Live. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer rushed to his wife's defense, writing on his Instagram Story: "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth ... It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right."
While the model has dealt with cyberbullying, she's also been accused of it herself. Fans mistook her TikTok videos as shading the "Wizards of Waverly Place" actor, though the star denied it. Ultimately, Bieber and Gomez have both asked for fans to stop the bullying, and they've also admitted to having no ill will towards each other.