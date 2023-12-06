Signs Justin And Hailey Bieber's Marriage May Not Last

There's a lot to be said about Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. From battling the intense media scrutiny that follows their every move to weathering the army of Seleners who still harp on the pop star's past, these young love birds have had their ups and downs. That's to be expected, however, given that the singer is one of the most influential singers of his generation, rising to superstardom as a young teenager.

Hailey compliments Justin's lifestyle perfectly, especially since the Rhode founder was exposed to fame and fortune at a young age as a member of the Baldwin family. Her father Stephen Baldwin acted in several notable films throughout his career, including "Posse" and "The Flintstones in Viva Las Vegas."

The star-studded couple tied the knot in 2018, but their rush to the courthouse came as a surprise to the rest of the world. Fans weren't quick to forget the fact that, at the time, Justin was fresh off his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez. Throughout their marriage, the pair have gotten candid about getting married young and the struggles that married life brings. The Biebers are a perfect example of how much media scrutiny can take a toll on a person, but the Biebers are taking things day by day. "You have to figure out how to deal with this s*** as it comes, you know?" Hailey told Harper's Bazaar. "There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real.'"