Hailey Bieber Has Had Quite The Transformation

Hailey Bieber may be known to many as Justin Bieber's wife, but the entrepreneur achieved immense success long before her last name changed. Hailey is what many consider a "nepo baby, " a slang term for kids of very famous parents. While some see the term as a certain kind of privilege, it's not something the model shies away from. Instead, she embraces it, proudly wearing it on a crop top acknowledging that her very famous father, Stephen Baldwin, helped her skip a few ladders on the road to fame and fortune.

Like her bestie, Kendall Jenner, the Arizona native used her last name to get in the door as a model, skyrocketing to become the face of several major designers. Hailey has graced many catwalks and runways in her career, but her true passions lie in her efforts as a businesswoman. Years ago as a teenager, she was already itching to build her own identity. "I couldn't wait to just adult," she told GQ. "I was young, eyes wide open, super independent, couldn't wait to move out, couldn't wait to make my own money."

After growing up and making a career for herself, Hailey is under the spotlight for different reasons. Marrying one of the world's biggest pop stars has come with its fair share of challenges, ones that she's been candid about overcoming. From being raised in the spotlight to honing in on her passions as a business owner, Hailey has had quite the transformation over the years.