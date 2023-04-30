What We Know About Stephen Baldwin's Political Views

The Baldwin brothers are no strangers to controversy and contretemps. However, Stephen Baldwin manages to outshine them all regarding brotherly brawls, family feuds, and outrage. That's no mean feat given that the oldest, Alec Baldwin, called his 11-year-old daughter "a thoughtless little pig," has four arrests on his rap sheet, earned a reputation for his explosive outbursts and paparazzi bust-ups, and fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, per Us Weekly. Meanwhile, the second in line, Daniel Baldwin, was arrested after stealing a car and rampaging naked through The Plaza Hotel in New York while screaming "Baldwin!" high on crack after his father died, according to Slate. Oh, and The Blast reported that the third oldest, Billy Baldwin, was criminally investigated for encouraging people to pummel a teenage Donald Trump supporter after tweeting, "Give this kid the beatdown he deserves... #HitlerYouth." He also mocked the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbit, who was killed during the January 6 Capitol insurrection and had his Twitter account flagged by the FBI.

However, Stephen Baldwin, a devout, born-again Christian and married father of two, still tops the lot — and not just for allegedly having a two-year-long affair with a Los Angeles masseuse, per the Daily Mail. Despite playing nice for the cameras, all of the Baldwin brothers really don't get along all that well. Stephen Baldwin is the most significant source of ire due to his very vocal support of Donald Trump. However, according to his daughter, what we think we know about Stephen Baldwin's political views may be completely wrong.