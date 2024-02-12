Donald Trump Blasts Taylor Swift In Fiery Pre-Super Bowl Rant
Donald Trump is no Swiftie, but he does seem rather enchanted by Travis Kelce. Like many other Americans, the former president was obsessing over Traylor ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. He also seemed instead worried that Taylor Swift might do more to harm his chances at regaining access to the Oval Office and that sweet, sweet Diet Coke button than four indictments, two impeachments, and over two dozen sexual misconduct allegations.
Trump took to Truth Social (via Pop Base) to make his case for why the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer should be rocking a "Make America Great Again" hat instead of Kelce's AFC Championship hat. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," he wrote. There's a good reason why he has the "Karma" hitmaker's endorsement on his mind. According to a poll by Savanta (via The Hill), 21% of respondents said that Swift and Kelce encouraging Americans to get out and vote would increase the likelihood that they would do so. Hence, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end possess some influence over politics. Plus, Swift endorsed Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election — and he won.
Trump's post also included some flattery for Kelce. Some social media users think he had ulterior motives besides trying to get that coveted Traylor endorsement.
Donald Trump has cash and credit on his mind
In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump saved his kinder comments for the male half of the couple he complained about (go figure). "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be Liberal, and probably can't stand me!" he wrote. But when he referenced Swift, Trump had no such kind words. Instead, he wrote, "There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, noted that Trump's post reeked of the desperation of a wannabe despot — he doesn't have that ultimate power yet, so he's trying to siphon some influence from Swift. "Trump takes credit for Taylor Swift's success. There has never been a more petty, insecure, small man in the history of American politics. Everywhere he looks he sees himself as a victim," Ron Filipkowski wrote.
It was also suggested that Trump is unhappy about Swift's financial success because his bank account is taking a beating — E. Jean Carroll did win a huge sum in her defamation case against him, after all. "Apparently, Donald Trump spent this morning trying to think of people who actually do have $83.3 million," Mrs. Betty Bowers quipped. If he can't get a Swift endorsement, perhaps he can get a swift loan instead?