Donald Trump Blasts Taylor Swift In Fiery Pre-Super Bowl Rant

Donald Trump is no Swiftie, but he does seem rather enchanted by Travis Kelce. Like many other Americans, the former president was obsessing over Traylor ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. He also seemed instead worried that Taylor Swift might do more to harm his chances at regaining access to the Oval Office and that sweet, sweet Diet Coke button than four indictments, two impeachments, and over two dozen sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump took to Truth Social (via Pop Base) to make his case for why the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer should be rocking a "Make America Great Again" hat instead of Kelce's AFC Championship hat. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will," he wrote. There's a good reason why he has the "Karma" hitmaker's endorsement on his mind. According to a poll by Savanta (via The Hill), 21% of respondents said that Swift and Kelce encouraging Americans to get out and vote would increase the likelihood that they would do so. Hence, the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end possess some influence over politics. Plus, Swift endorsed Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election — and he won.

Trump's post also included some flattery for Kelce. Some social media users think he had ulterior motives besides trying to get that coveted Traylor endorsement.