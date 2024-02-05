How E. Jean Carroll Plans To Spend The Millions Donald Trump Owes Her

Longtime Elle columnist and author E. Jean Carroll successfully sued former President Donald J. Trump related to her 2019 allegations of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s. The 2024 presidential hopeful was ordered to pay the author $83.3 million in damages in January 2024 after a jury agreed that he had defamed her when denying her allegations. "The single most important thing that convicted Donald Trump — both from his deposition and from the trial — is Donald Trump's own behavior," Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told Politico.

In speaking to Anderson Cooper after the verdict on CNN, Carroll said that since all Trump understands is money, a large demanded sum like this one should make a difference to him. "Whether that will succeed, I don't know, I sure hope it will," she explained. The outlet also mentioned that should Trump decide to file an appeal, he would be required to post a bond of at least 20% of the judgment amount.

Although Carroll may not receive the substantial sum awarded by the jury until the former president has pursued all possible appeals — a process he has vowed to undertake — she has already shared her intentions for the millions that Trump now owes her.