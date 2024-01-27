Lawyer Tells Us What Will Happen If Trump Can't Pay $83.3 Million In Damages To E. Jean Carroll

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Donald Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages on January 26 after a jury found he had defamed the writer by denying her allegations of sexual assault. It was a sweet victory for Carroll, who has fought an intense legal battle against Trump. Still, will she ever see a penny of the settlement?

Trump wasn't in the courtroom to hear the judgment come down. He'd stormed out of the proceedings during closing arguments. But Trump still had plenty to say about the decision. "Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," he posted on Truth Social, claiming his First Amendment rights had been violated.

Pundits have speculated that Carroll won't see a penny of the awarded sum. However. she's confident Trump will cough it up. "I think he's gonna have to pay — and whether it requires him to sell something or to put a lien on something to get a loan, that's his problem, not ours," Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told Anderson Cooper. "He's gonna pay, and [Judge Louis Kaplan], through judgment-enforcement mechanisms, will make sure that he pays. And indeed, even to take the appeal, he's going to have to at least put up a bond of 20% of the amount." A lawyer tells us what will happen if Trump doesn't pay the damages to Carroll.