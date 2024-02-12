Taylor Swift's Divorced Parents Andrea & Scott Put On United Front At 2024 Super Bowl
The 2024 Super Bowl finally arrived on February 11, and the Swifties were ready for it. Ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, singer Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at the Allegiant Stadium alongside bestie Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone. But the singer's celebrity squad wasn't the only noteworthy thing, she was also seen arriving at the venue with her mom Adrea Swift.
In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Andrea can be seen exchanging a hug with Ice Spice before proceeding to make their way to the stadium. Similarly, Taylor's dad Scott Swift was also seen at the game, sporting head-to-toe Chiefs merch while sitting in the stands with his ex-wife and their son, Austin. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Swifts were joined by Travis Kelce's family, including dad Ed, mom Donna, and brother Jason. As previously reported by TMZ, Travis facilitated and paid for a luxury suite priced at $1 million to allow the Swifts and his own family to sit and watch the game together.
And while Andrea and Scott have reportedly been divorced for over a decade, the pair has continued to put up a united front for their famous daughter — and the Super Bowl is not their first time!
Scott and Andrea are Taylor's biggest fans
Taylor Swift might have millions of people cheering her on from the sidelines, but her parents will always be the loudest. During the singer's Eras Tour in 2023, Scott and Andrea Swift became concert regulars as they frequently showed up to support her. Per Page Six, Andrea and Scott tied the knot in 1988, eventually going their separate ways after over 20 years together, but that hasn't stopped them from being there for their daughter.
Ahead of the tour's kickoff show in March, the "Blank Space" singer shared a photo featuring Scott's backstage pass. The card, handwritten by Taylor, read "D.O.H. Pass," with D.O.H. meaning Dad of Headliner. "Made my Dad's tour credential. We are a small family business," Taylor wrote (via People).
In May, during Taylor's stop in Philadelphia, Scott made headlines after he was spotted hanging out with Matt Healy, to whom his daughter was romantically linked at the time. Two months later, this time in California, Scott attended another concert after which he made an appearance on Taylor's TikTok. In the clip, Taylor can be seen riding a golf cart while Scott lives it up on a Segway. "My dads on his segway s*** again," the Grammy winner wrote (via Billboard). At the Los Angeles premiere of the "Eras Tour" film in October, Scott once again teamed up with his ex-wife Andrea to support their daughter.