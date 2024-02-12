Taylor Swift's Divorced Parents Andrea & Scott Put On United Front At 2024 Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl finally arrived on February 11, and the Swifties were ready for it. Ahead of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, singer Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at the Allegiant Stadium alongside bestie Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone. But the singer's celebrity squad wasn't the only noteworthy thing, she was also seen arriving at the venue with her mom Adrea Swift.

In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Andrea can be seen exchanging a hug with Ice Spice before proceeding to make their way to the stadium. Similarly, Taylor's dad Scott Swift was also seen at the game, sporting head-to-toe Chiefs merch while sitting in the stands with his ex-wife and their son, Austin. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Swifts were joined by Travis Kelce's family, including dad Ed, mom Donna, and brother Jason. As previously reported by TMZ, Travis facilitated and paid for a luxury suite priced at $1 million to allow the Swifts and his own family to sit and watch the game together.

And while Andrea and Scott have reportedly been divorced for over a decade, the pair has continued to put up a united front for their famous daughter — and the Super Bowl is not their first time!