What We Know About Taylor Swift's Parents' Hush-Hush Divorce

Taylor Swift may have legions of Swifties supporting anything and everything she does, but her ultimate hype people are her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, also known to fans as Papa and Mama Swift. Their unwavering support has been instrumental to Taylor's rise to fame, even amid rumors they'd separated years ago.

Scott and Andrea were the first-ever Swifties, if you can call them that. According to Taylor, her parents have supported her musical ambitions to become a pop star from the get-go, agreeing to uproot their life from a small town in Pennsylvania to move to Nashville so she could have closer access to record labels. While Taylor did much of the grunt work at the start, like making the rounds on Music Row to get industry professionals to take notice, her former manager, Rick Barker, said her parents' marketing acumen played a pivotal role on her journey to superstardom. "The parents already had her MySpace and her website up and running. The mom and dad both have great marketing minds," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't want to say fake it until you make it, but when you looked at her stuff, it was very professional even before she got her deal."

Because Scott and Andrea have always put up a united front for their daughter, fans may be surprised to learn they are officially no longer together. In fact, rumors of their split date back to 2012.