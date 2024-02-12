Body Language Expert Tells Us If The Spark Between Usher & Alicia Keys Was Real At 2024 Super Bowl

Usher's former protégé Justin Bieber didn't join him on stage during his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, but Bieber was at the game to watch his "Somebody to Love" collaborator perform with H.E.R., Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.i.am, and Alicia Keys.

Usher briefly ceded the spotlight to Keys so that she could perform a snippet of her solo hit, "If I Ain't Got You," which was a fitting intro since Usher was featured on a remix of the song. She looked regal in a glittering red catsuit and cape, and she was seated at a gleaming piano of the same color. Keys flashed a beaming smile at Usher when he joined her. He casually leaned against the piano and crossed his ankles, looking like a dashing bachelor about to chat up an attractive single lady seated at a bar. Oh, and said single lady definitely looked receptive to his attention.

As Keys shed her cape, Usher began serenading her with their 2004 duet "My Boo." He kept his eyes glued to her as they sang together, and he gently caressed her hip at one point. As they concluded their performance, Usher stood behind Keys and held her in a long embrace. The two singers oozed sensuality, but what was really going on as they glided across the stage? Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," exclusively spoke to Nicki Swift about the story their bodies were telling.