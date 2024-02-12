Why Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance Was The Ultimate Letdown

If Usher was hoping to go down as one of the Super Bowl halftime performance greats, he failed — miserably. Because, despite a whole heck of a lot of hyperbole and hype, it was just one big anti-climax.

It wasn't for lack of trying – Usher pulled out all the stops with a troupe of dancers and an array of special guests, including H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, will.i.am, and Alicia Keys. He performed a variety of his greatest hits, including "Let it Burn," "Nice and Slow," and "Confessions Part. II." He even busted out with some roller skates for a rendition of "OMG" with will.i.am. And he dressed up in sparkly sequins and a natty white suit. Still, the 13-minute performance was less of a "Yeah!" and more of a "Whatever."

Adding to the lackluster quality was a dodgy sound system that led to parts of Usher's performance being kind of blared out at times. The ultimate letdown, though? Despite all of the reports that Justin Bieber would join Usher for the halftime show, there wasn't a Biebs in sight. Not on the stage, anyway — Justin was right there in the house, but sitting in a VIP box with his wife, Hailey Bieber. You could feel the disappointment surging through Allegiant Stadium, and the dismay echoed across social media, too.