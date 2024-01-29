The Untold Truth Of Usher

Usher has been a fixture on the pop-culture landscape for so long that it's easy to forget that when his self-titled debut album was released in 1994, he was all of 15 years old. Since then, this multitalented performer has released several mega-hit albums and charted several singles — including nine No. 1 songs — contributing to a career that has encompassed music, philanthropy, television, movies, and even Broadway.

Usher's place in the pantheon of popular music speaks for itself, evident in his eight Grammy Awards and the 65 million albums he's sold throughout the world. He gained even more fans when he joined NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice," serving as a coach on the show for two seasons — winning in Season 6. Meanwhile, 2024 promises to be his hottest year yet, highlighted by his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show (technically his second time performing at the big game, given that he joined headliners Black Eyed Peas onstage back in 2011). "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a news release. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

With all that attention focused on him, what better time for fans to delve into his life and career, and possibly find out some facts about him that they may not know? To learn more, keep on reading to discover the untold truth of Usher.