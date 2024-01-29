The Untold Truth Of Usher
Usher has been a fixture on the pop-culture landscape for so long that it's easy to forget that when his self-titled debut album was released in 1994, he was all of 15 years old. Since then, this multitalented performer has released several mega-hit albums and charted several singles — including nine No. 1 songs — contributing to a career that has encompassed music, philanthropy, television, movies, and even Broadway.
Usher's place in the pantheon of popular music speaks for itself, evident in his eight Grammy Awards and the 65 million albums he's sold throughout the world. He gained even more fans when he joined NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice," serving as a coach on the show for two seasons — winning in Season 6. Meanwhile, 2024 promises to be his hottest year yet, highlighted by his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show (technically his second time performing at the big game, given that he joined headliners Black Eyed Peas onstage back in 2011). "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a news release. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."
With all that attention focused on him, what better time for fans to delve into his life and career, and possibly find out some facts about him that they may not know? To learn more, keep on reading to discover the untold truth of Usher.
He got his start with a clownish boy band
While growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, young Usher Raymond — the name he used before going full mononym — joined Happy Clowns, a traveling musical group formed by Darrell Wheeler, founder of Come Clean Entertainment. Under Wheeler's leadership, the group — wearing clown attire — spread a positive message promoting a lifestyle free from drugs. Over time, both the name and the clown outfits were ditched as the group evolved into a five-member boy band that Wheeler dubbed NuBeginning.
NuBeginning landed a record deal, with the group's first album released in 1991. The deal with that record label, however, proved to be short-lived, and NuBeginning's debut album — featuring 12-year-old Usher — was also its swan song. After Usher experienced fame as a solo artist, the album received a 2002 cash-grab rerelease, retitled "NuBeginning Featuring Usher Raymond IV."
Usher left the group when he and his mother, Jonetta Patton, relocated from Chattanooga to Atlanta. At the time, he was crushed. "We had a record deal, so we had music, and I felt like my world was being taken away from me," he told Yahoo! Finance. His mom, however, envisioned far bigger things for her son than being part of a low-level boy band. "And she's like, 'No baby, your world is only beginning because you are a solo artist and there's something incredible in you. And I'm gonna go to Atlanta with you, and we are gonna figure this out. We're gonna do it.'"
Usher was once Beyoncé's chaperone
Usher has been friendly with Beyoncé for awhile, but the two have actually known each other far longer than most people realize. "Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old," Usher revealed on British radio show "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp," via People. According to Usher, she was then a member of a girl group called The Dolls. "I don't know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls," he explained.
At one point, he and The Dolls were at the home of songwriter and producer Daryl Simmons, who was working with Beyoncé and her bandmates during a recording session. Even though he was just a few years older, Usher was enlisted into a position of responsibility. "I kind of found my way into being their like, I don't know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room," he explained.
Years after that, in 2023 Usher utilized Beyoncé to play a practical joke on thousands of fans who'd come to see him perform at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. As Billboard reported, he'd been teasing a special surprise, which he seemingly revealed when he told the audience, "Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé!" The crowd erupted; when they finally simmered down, Usher mischievously added, "April Fools."
He auditioned for Star Search
It wasn't long after his exit from NuBeginnings that Usher landed his biggest break to date, competing on TV talent contest "Star Search." Just 13, he didn't win the contest — but did make history of sorts by sustaining a note for just over 12 seconds, the longest ever by a child competing on the show.
He may have lost the competition, but he won something far greater — the attention of an A&R rep working for LaFace Records, the imprint founded by duo L.A. Reid & Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name, Babyface. After watching the talented kid sing on TV, the rep got in touch with Usher's mother, and set up a meeting with Reid.
Appearing on "Steve Harvey," Reid recalled that the first time Usher entered his office, the teenager's charisma was palpable when he began singing the moment he arrived. Reid asked him to hold up for a moment, and quickly gathered together all the women in his office before instructing him to resume singing. "And Usher drops down on one knee, and starts singing it to the prettiest girl in the room, and starts seducing her with his eyes — he's 14!" Reid marveled. "And he has no fear, no anxiety, no nervousness, and he goes in and he nails it." Recognizing the kid's talent, Reid immediately signed Usher to his label. "Usher represents the next generation of R&B soul," Reid told Billboard in 1994, via Hartford Courant.
He lived with P. Diddy when he was a teenager
After L.A. Reid signed Usher to his label, he felt the youngster could use some toughening up. To achieve that, he sent him to New York City to go live with rapper and music mogul Sean Combs, a.k.a. Puff Daddy, a.k.a P. Diddy, a.k.a. just plain Diddy, and a few other nicknames that popped up over the years. "I'd say I earned my stripes in New York City," Usher recalled in an interview with Billboard. "My time with Puff, it gave me chutzpah."
As one might expect, living with Combs during those seminal years was an eye-opening experience for the teenager. "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it," Usher said during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show." "It was pretty wild. It was crazy," he added. "I was like the little brother — they called me Baby Boo."
In addition to experiencing the music-industry fast lane firsthand, Usher also received a front-row seat to watch some now-legendary artists doing what they did best. "I got to see performers like Tupac Shakur," he said. "Red Man, Method Man, Ice Cube," he told Billboard. "I got to perform onstage with The Notorious B.I.G., be in sessions with him and Craig Mack. I got to be part of the driving force that was Bad Boy, that was Puff."
He tried to be a vegan but it didn't take
When Usher's father died from a heart attack in 2008, he changed his lifestyle by becoming a vegan. In 2012, a source confirmed to RadarOnline that Usher's veganism was the real deal. "Usher frequents a few vegan restaurants in New York City and not only loves the food, but feels like it's the healthiest way to live," the source stated. His commitment to plant-based eating, in fact, was so serious that he hired a private chef to concoct vegan dishes for him — even bringing the chef on the road while on tour.
By 2014, however, he'd lapsed. "That was opulent as hell," he told Billboard of his vegan period. "It was just difficult to find people who can make vegan food taste great."
Over the years, Usher's views on veganism had continued to evolve — as did his own personal definition of what it actually means to be vegan. "You're full-on vegan, right?" James Corden asked Usher during a 2017 "Carpool Karaoke" segment. "I've been trying to stay away from meat," Usher responded. "I had some really thin sliced beef yesterday. I've been really focused on being a vegan. I like beef, and I like chicken, but I'm a vegan." Corden, however, wasn't buying it. "Okay, just so you know, that means you're not a vegan," Corden said with a laugh. "That's like saying, 'I don't drink at all; I only drink beer, cider, vodka and red wine."
He was once in a relationship with TLC's Chilli
For a period of a few years, between 2001 and 2004, Usher was in a relationship with Rozanda Thomas, better known as Chilli from R&B girl group TLC. Reflecting on their romance, more than two decades later, Thomas told People that while they connected on some levels, that wasn't necessarily true on others "We definitely had some chemistry," she said. "But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we're so different."
Looking back, Thomas couldn't pinpoint a specific reason or moment that led them to split. "We broke up because I guess it was that time or whatever," she told Us Weekly, but also emphasized how important he'd been in her life. In fact, all those years later she continued to think of him fondly. "But I'll always love him, forever, because he was my first adult love, a real love," she added.
What fans hadn't realized, however, was that in the years after they'd broken up, they continued to see each other secretly, in an on-and-off basis. "I love hard," she told People. "I was like, 'God, why can't I get over this?' He couldn't either." Eventually, it had become too much for her; in 2019 she finally cut off all contact with him in order to spend some time focusing on herself. "I have no hard feelings," she said of her ex.
He hasn't always been the most faithful husband
Usher has been married twice. His first marriage, to Tameka Foster, didn't last long, with the wedding in 2007 and the divorce in 2009. His second marriage — to Grace Miguel — didn't fare much better, lasting from 2015 until 2018. Since 2019, he's been dating Jennifer Goicoechea.
Interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, Usher claimed one factor in his first divorce was that his ex had difficulty being married to an R&B sex symbol, and all that entailed. He also pointed to problems with communication that even marriage counseling didn't solve. Then, of course, there was his tendency to immerse himself in his career. "It's hard being married and work the way that I work, period," he said. "I didn't know how to balance it. It was obviously too much for me."
Of course, there were other reasons — of which Winfrey reminded him when she point-blank asked if he'd been faithful. His answer was a bit on the evasive side. "Towards the end of our marriage, I found myself lost, and I just wanted out," he said, before finally admitting he hadn't. "I was faithful at heart," he said, "but not faithful all the way." During that conversation, he also admitted to sleeping with one of his wife's bridesmaids. Interviewed by "Entertainment Tonight," as reported by Us Weekly, Foster offered a response. "It was a very disappointing revelation," she said. "I had suspected it for some time."
He enjoys his own music as the soundtrack to his lovemaking
Once upon a time, headlines were made when Nick Cannon revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that he and then-spouse Mariah Carey used to make love accompanied by the "Hero" singer's music.
Apparently, Usher can relate. During his 2012 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, the "Color Purple" star dropped another whammy of a question. "Have you or do you make love to your own music?" she asked, as reported by HuffPost. That query was greeted by laughter, followed by a confession. "Some may say this would be rather narcissistic, but yeah," he admitted. Winfrey was clearly amused by his response, and fired back, "If I were you, I would."
He went on to do a little bragging about his bedroom skills, admitting that he does "a pretty good job at it," noted Australia's Nine.com. "I'm a good motivator for the moment," he continued. That led Winfrey to wonder whether he already had his songs playing when he and entered his bedroom with a woman. "Nuh come on, I don't think I'd go that far," he said. "I think if maybe I have a playlist or something like that prepared."
He reunited with his former mentor to launch his own record label
Nearly three decades after L.A. Reid signed Usher to his record label when he was all of 14 years old, the two took their professional relationship full circle. As Usher detailed in an interview with GQ, he and Reid — whom he hadn't worked with since 2004 — wound up at a 2022 industry event having dinner together.
As they caught up, they quickly realized they were still on the same page musically. Then and there, they decided to start a record label together, with Usher to be the label's first artist. For the singer, reuniting with Reid on a professional basis represented going back to his roots, while also blazing a new path toward a bold new future — not just for himself, but for other undiscovered artists who'd eventually become the next generation of music icons. "His system is what created that expectation for me, as a young artist," Usher told the magazine. "So now, damn near 25 or some odd years later, we feel inspired to go out and create more artists."
In March 2023, Variety reported that Reid was linked with Gamma, a new multi-platform venture launched by former Apple Music creative director Larry Jackson. Sources told the outlet that Reid was spearheading efforts to purchase the rights for the final album in Usher's contract with his current label, RCA, and would be producing his first effort for their new label.
Usher is part owner of an NBA team
Back in 2005, the NBA approved Quicken Loans founder Larry Gilbert's purchase of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a reported $375 million. Among the ownership group assembled by Gilbert was Usher, who reportedly invested $9 million for an estimated one percent stake in the team. At the time, Usher promised fans he'd attend as many home games as he could. "I look for Cleveland to be my home away from home," he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
From a business perspective, the timing was brilliant, given that the team's value had plummeted. Then, star player LeBron James led the Cavs to the finals several times, winning the NBA championship in 2016 — for the first (and so far only) time in the team's history. "Eleven years of being with an organization that's grown, taken some hits, turned around and came back," Usher said during a 2016 appearance on the "Rickey Smiley Morning Show," reflecting on his experiences with the Cavaliers. "Obviously, I've had an incredible year ..."
Usher was on hand at Cleveland's Oracle Arena to watch that historic win. In the wake of that victory, the team's value skyrocketed to $1.1. billion; as of 2023, that value had soared to $3.35 billion. "I know I have the talent to entertain,” Usher told Forbes in 2005, the same year he became part owner of the team. "Now I just want to be a great businessman."
He's carved out a successful sideline as an actor
There's no question that Usher is one of the most successful performers in the music industry today. Beyond the world of music, however, he's also established himself as an actor. He made his acting debut way back in 1997, in the TV sitcom "Moesha." The following year, he guest-starred in TV series "The Parent 'Hood," daytime soap "The Bold and the Beautiful," and made his big-screen debut in horror flick "The Faculty."
Since then, Usher has regularly fit acting roles into his busy schedule, with films including "She's All That," "Texas Rangers, "Under Siege 2: Dark Territory," "Killers," "Hands of Stone," and several others. In addition, he's appeared in TV series ranging from "The Twilight Zone" to "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and portrayed soul legend Marvin Gaye on "American Dreams." He's also ventured into theatre, making his Broadway debut in 2006 by portraying Billy Flynn in iconic musical "Chicago." "The presence of Usher has instantly revitalized the box office for 'Chicago,'" observed the The New York Times of her performance.
"Acting is definitely a very relevant part of my future..." Usher said during a 2007 interview with HipHopDX. "When I look at what Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Fred Astaire did with their careers acting, singing, and dancing, that's what I've always wanted to be. I want to be a triple threat."
Usher's nose was bloodied after a fight with Chris Brown
Usher had collaborated with Chris Brown in the past — including appearing on his single "New Flame" — when he threw Brown a surprise birthday party at a Las Vegas rollerskating rink in May 2023. Things took an unexpectedly ugly turn during the celebration when the two got into a heated discussion that turned physical. According to Hollywood Unlocked — the first outlet to report the incident — Brown had been imbibing when he reportedly acted disrespectfully toward Teyana Taylor. Usher attempted to intervene, which led to a tense argument between the two. Brown exited, heading to his tour bus parked outside, with Usher reportedly following him. Once they were outside, Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher, with someone punching him in the face and bloodying his nose.
TMZ offered further details, claiming that Brown was taking Taylor to task over what he believed to be her role in the American Music Awards kiboshing his planned tribute to Michael Jackson several months earlier.
Shortly after the altercation, Brown and Usher performed, separately, at a Vegas music festival. While both men appeared uninjured, TMZ reported that Brown got into it with someone backstage, obtaining video of the angry singer being restrained by numerous security guards. For his part, Usher responded by sharing a video on social media — including an apparently unbloodied nose — to seemingly indicated that all was well.
He has his own charitable foundation
Usher has made a lot of money over the years — his net worth is reportedly $180 million — but he's also given a lot of that money to charitable endeavors. In fact, his philanthropy is on display in his biggest charitable effort, Usher's New Look foundation. Launched in 1999 by Usher and his mother, Jonetta Patton, the nonprofit's intent is to tear down systemic obstacles that stop teenagers from gaining a high school education.
Originally focusing on teens in Atlanta, UNL evolved to reach those in need throughout the world; according to the UNL website, more than 50,000 young people have benefited from its services, in such far-flung locales as the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and South Africa. As Usher told Variety, the foundation had outgrown its origins as a small, private charity presenting Atlanta teenagers with an alternative to the sadly all-too-frequent path taking them from classroom to courtroom to prison.
"It has matured to be far more than that, to having a curriculum that's in schools, teaching kids alternative ideas about cooperation, about music, about the importance of understanding codes, how to handle yourselves, how to take internships, and how to move from that to a well-paying job," he explained.
He held his own in a dance battle with the King of Pop
Back in 2001, Michael Jackson took to the stage of NYC's Madison Square Garden for a star-studded concert celebrating his 30th anniversary in showbiz. Among the many special guests was Usher, who glided onstage partway through the King of Pop's performance of "You Rock My World" — and proceeded to blow the roof of the place with his own Jackson-inspired moves as the two engaged in an epic dance-off before being joined by comedian Chris Tucker.
In the wake of Jackson's 2009 death, Usher paid tribute to Jackson, who inspired him more than any other musical artist. "I think Michael Jackson is by far one of the most impactful artists in music," he said in a statement to MTV. "You can't say that you are an artist in this century and [not be] influenced by Michael Jackson. That influence, he added, surpassed music, extending to his philanthropic efforts and other aspects of his life. "I wouldn't be who I am today without Michael Jackson," he declared.
According to Usher, sharing the stage with Jackson remained one of his two most cherished memories of all time. "One, sharing the stage with James Brown at the Grammys, where he named me 'the Godson of Soul,' and sharing the stage with Michael Jackson in New York City."