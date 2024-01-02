The Stunning Transformation Of Mariah Carey From Childhood To 54 Years Old

When it comes to discussing Mariah Carey, it's easy to focus on the obvious. For example, there's her impressive five-octave vocal range (including some stunning whistle tones) and her string of 19 No. 1 hits (so far), the second-highest in music history, topped only by the 20 No. 1s racked up by The Beatles. Further statistics of note include selling more than 200 million albums over the course of a music career that has spanned four decades and counting. Then there's the fact that — unlike some other divas we could mention — Carey writes her own songs; in fact, in 2022 she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, while two of her hits — "We Belong Together" and "One Sweet Day" — made Billboard's list of the all-time top 100 hit songs. In 2022, when her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" returned to the No. 1 spot, she became the first artist to top Billboard's Top 100 chart during four different decades.

In addition to those accolades, Carey has also carved out a parallel career as an actor, taking on several movie roles. These have ranged from acclaimed dramatic performances in "Precious" and "The Butler," to roles where she hilariously played herself in such comedies as "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" and "Girls Trip."

While Carey's public persona has come to epitomize extravagance and opulence, that's certainly not the way her life started out. Read on to experience the stunning transformation of Mariah Carey.