Strange Things About Nick Cannon's Tangled Love Life

Talent, money, and fame; Nick Cannon has it all. As a teenager, Cannon got his big break on "All That," a sketch comedy series that aired on Nickelodeon at the time. A natural talent, Cannon soon started rising in ranks in the hosting scene, eventually landing himself his own show "The Nick Cannon Show" in 2002. Since then, Cannon has grown to become one of the most popular and influential figures in the entertainment industry. His secret? Self-belief; lots of it! "You have to build yourself up first and foremost. Whatever your vision, whatever your dream is — speak it into existence," Cannon told CNBC back in 2016. But while Cannon's popularity has clearly been years of hard work in the making, the comedian has also become well known for other things — including his controversial personal life.

As of the time of writing, Cannon has fathered 12 kids with six women. And if you are wondering how he keeps up, not to worry, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" actor has it all on lock. "Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," Cannon shared in an interview with Men's Health. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff." From a six-year marriage to a global pop star to a polyamorous relationship, here's a look at Nick Cannon's strange, tangled love life.